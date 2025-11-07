Gardener shares incredible hack using old cardboard boxes: 'It's budget-friendly'

"This is what I do too!"

A TikTok video has highlighted a no-waste way of improving your garden, and to make things even better, the hack comes at zero cost.

The scoop

In the video, user Ali Long (@themodernmaeve) takes old cardboard packaging from her online deliveries as a weed barrier near the trees in her yard.

#organicgardening #diylandscaping #backyardgarden #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound - Ali Long @themodernmaeve Did you know you can turn old cardboard into the best weed barrier? 🌱✨ Instead of battling those garden weeds just lay down cardboard, soak it, and cover with mulch. It blocks weeds, enriches the soil as it breaks down, and it's budget-friendly. A simple, eco-friendly hack for your garden 🌿♻️ 1. Prep the Area ✂️ Mow or trim weeds low to the ground. 2. Lay Down Cardboard 📦 Overlap sheets by 4-6" so no weeds sneak through. 3. Soak It 💧 Water cardboard so it molds to the soil. 4. Cover with Mulch 🍂 Add 2–4" of mulch, straw, or compost on top. 5. Plant 🌱 Cut holes where you want to plant flowers or shrubs. ✨ Bonus: Cardboard breaks down naturally → improves soil + attracts earthworms. Just make sure you take any tape off first 😎 🔔SAVE this idea for your next garden project ➡️Follow @themodernmaeve for more DIY and Garden Inspo 🌿 #gardentips

"Instead of battling those garden weeds just lay down cardboard, soak it, and cover with mulch," the user says, showing the progress of her garden. Of the results, Ali adds, "It blocks weeds, enriches the soil as it breaks down, and it's budget-friendly."

She notes that the cardboard breaks down naturally, improving the soil, and making a great home for earthworms. Plus, this hack can omit the need for heavy, unnatural chemicals in your garden — keeping your yard a safer place for dogs, kids, or you, if you're growing food.

Ali adds, "Just make sure you take any tape off first," as excess packaging materials like this one are not biodegradable like cardboard.

How it's helping

Gardening is a great way to connect with nature, grow your own food, and even make a positive impact on your local ecosystem. Through this hack, not only can your garden be upgraded, but you'll be taking another positive environmental step at the same time.

As global municipal waste is on the increase, in part due to the rise of industries like fast fashion, which profit off of mass-produced, low-usage items, any hack that repurposes or reduces waste is one worth trying out.

Repurposing containers is a great place to start making a sustainable impact. From used spice containers to empty soap bottles, tons of things you might think to get rid of can find new life.

On top of keeping items out of the landfill and protecting the earth and the ocean from pollution, you'll be adding cute, customizable items to your home and life for free. It's a win-win.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the post shared their approval of Ali's garden hack.

"This is what I do too!" one user said.

"Natural earwig nest and food source," someone else added, highlighting another soil-benefitting critter that could be welcomed by the cardboard boxes.

