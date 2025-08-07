Home cook reveals clever hack for reusing empty spice jars: 'Stop throwing away'

A TikTok creator has shared a tiny, but mighty, way to cut back on waste that saves money and cabinet space: reusing empty seasoning jars.

The hack, which has racked up hundreds of thousands of views, shows how to repurpose glass spice bottles into mini bottles perfect for juice shots.

The scoop

TikToker Sickbuggbecc (@becc20) posted a video showing how she removes labels and adhesive from empty seasoning jars to repurpose them. She then uses the jars to store wellness shots like ginger and lemon juice in perfect single-serving-sized containers.

"STOP throwing away your empty seasoning bottles," the video reads.

The hack requires just a few supplies: hot water, soap, and a sponge or scrubbing tool, to remove the sticky residue from the bottles and give them a new life instead of sending them off to a landfill.

Similar small juice containers can run consumers anywhere from $15 to $30 a set, so this tip for repurposing an item that many already have on hand is a money-saver, too.

How it's helping

While 95% of Americans say they recycle, only 25% actually do so consistently, and fewer than half know the basics of proper recycling, according to a Consumer Recycling Habits survey by the Paper and Packaging Board.

Repurposing these little jars saves money on single-use containers and helps people keep small plastic lids and glass containers out of the waste stream.

According to Recycle Nation, "Small plastic lids, styrofoam, and plastic bags also cannot go into curbside containers."

This trick gives people an idea of how to reuse what they have instead of 'wishcycling': the well-meaning but harmful habit of tossing unrecyclable items in hopes that they will get recycled.

When small items like the lids to spice jars are tossed in with recycling, they jam sorting machinery and contaminate actual recyclables.

Glass, by contrast, is 100% recyclable and endlessly reusable without loss of quality, according to Chemical & Engineering News. However, in the U.S., only about one-third of glass containers are properly recycled.

Plastic pollution and microplastics have been detected in bottled water and even human blood, so keeping plastic out of water systems and the surrounding environment is critical. Reusing everyday items helps keep waste out of landfills and oceans, where debris can harm marine life or degrade into microplastics that are a risk to ecosystems and people.

What everyone's saying

The comments section on Becc's video demonstrates that there's a supportive group of people out there who are looking for creative ways to learn about reducing waste.

One commenter stated, "Glass is also recyclable and never really should be thrown into the trash! Just take out any contents before recycling."

"I don't get why anyone would throw away," another reuse enthusiast commented. "These are the perfect propagation jars."

One user exclaimed: "Wait I'm so influenced."

This trick demonstrates that even the smallest, most commonplace items can help easily bring organization and sustainability to everyone.

