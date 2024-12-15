Concerned homeowner seeks advice after unknowingly committing landscaping sin: 'You killed them'

A sad homeowner made a post asking if they're guilty of murdering their tree after trying to mulch around it using cardboard, and commenters softly convicted them.

A well-meaning gardener posted a photo of their front yard on Reddit, looking for help with their dying tree. They said they laid down cardboard and mulch around the tree's base. They wanted to improve its appearance but suspected they might've killed the poor tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a brown, sad-looking tree, starkly contrasting the happy, green trees behind it. The verdict in the comment section was mixed. Some cited unusual cicada activity, beech tree disease, a lack of water, and other possibilities.

One knowledgeable commenter offered a thorough explanation, identifying the cardboard as the likely murder weapon. They said: "Depending on how much cardboard you put down, if you covered the tree's feeder roots, you killed them."

Maintaining a healthy garden is tricky. The best way to create a flourishing space is to opt for a natural lawn or a rewilded yard.

A rewilded yard means native plants that need little to no maintenance. Unnatural materials, like herbicides, are unnecessary.

Natural lawns, such as clover, buffalo grass, or creeping thyme, also require little effort to grow. The original poster could have a beautiful, lush front yard without introducing foreign materials. This means less money wasted on gardening products and less time spent on maintenance.

A natural lawn and native plants also benefit pollinators. Humans depend on pollinators to maintain our crop supply. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 35% of the world's crops rely on pollinators.

Choosing a natural lawn or rewilded yard means a gorgeous green space with less effort. And you'll also support the bees and butterflies in your neighborhood.

Commenters did not mince words about the OP's mistake. One person yelled in all caps, "NEVER COVER THE ROOT ZONE. Ever."

