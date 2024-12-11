  • Home Home

Homeowner suffers unforeseen consequences after using problematic landscaping product: 'Absolutely dangerous'

"You may want to get a soil sample tested."

by Kelsey Kovner
"You may want to get a soil sample tested."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many homeowners prioritize a lush, green lawn, but that can come at a cost. One person used a chemical herbicide on their lawn and took to Reddit wondering if it could be killing their trees. 

Users on Reddit have opinions and advice on just about everything. Sometimes this can help with disputes with a homeowners association, while other times you can be faced with straightforward critiques. This person's post in r/Arborists hoping for some advice stirred up some strong feelings. 

"You may want to get a soil sample tested."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"You may want to get a soil sample tested."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"A couple summers ago (June 2022), I accidentally sprayed my backyard with off-brand glyphosate," the homeowner explained. They detailed the health of a sycamore tree and a willow tree in their yard in the years following the treatment. The homeowner said they believed that both trees were dead but sought advice on how to proceed. They asked: "Could it have been the glyphosate that killed both trees? Is there a proper timeline I need to follow before replanting something else?"

Glyphosate is a widely used herbicide that is the active ingredient in the infamous weed control product Roundup. In 2022, there was a court case aimed at the Environmental Protection Agency's claim that glyphosate "is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans," per the Natural Resources Defense Council. The Ninth Court of Appeals found that this claim needed to be reevaluated.

There have been numerous court cases over the years linking glyphosate — and Roundup specifically — to cancer for people all over the United States. According to the Lawsuit Information Center, "as of October 2024, Monsanto [the maker of Roundup before being acquired by Bayer] has reached settlement agreements in nearly 100,000 Roundup lawsuits."

A lush green lawn can be a lovely place to hang in the summer, but fortunately, there are ways to have a backyard oasis without using toxic chemicals. Native plants are a great option because they can thrive in local conditions, and natural lawn alternatives like clover can also provide comfortable ground cover. Plus, both of these options are likely to save you money on your water bill. 

Watch now: What's the point of leaf blowing anyway?

Tree enthusiasts on Reddit had a lot to say about this homeowner's plight and didn't mince words. 

One person provided helpful information for the future, saying: "You can remove crabgrass with a tool instead of turning your yard into a chemical spill zone."

"Absolutely dangerous and toxic," someone else wrote about glyphosate. 

🗣️ How often do you worry about toxic chemicals getting into your home?

🔘 Always 😥

🔘 Often 😟

🔘 Sometimes 😕

🔘 Never 🫠

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another commenter gave some advice about how to proceed, adding: "You may want to get a soil sample tested before planting anything else. I don't know the quantities of glyphosate you would have had to apply to the soil to kill both of these trees, but it's a massive amount."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x