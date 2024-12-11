Homeowner suffers unforeseen consequences after using problematic landscaping product: 'Absolutely dangerous'

Many homeowners prioritize a lush, green lawn, but that can come at a cost. One person used a chemical herbicide on their lawn and took to Reddit wondering if it could be killing their trees.

Users on Reddit have opinions and advice on just about everything. Sometimes this can help with disputes with a homeowners association, while other times you can be faced with straightforward critiques. This person's post in r/Arborists hoping for some advice stirred up some strong feelings.

"A couple summers ago (June 2022), I accidentally sprayed my backyard with off-brand glyphosate," the homeowner explained. They detailed the health of a sycamore tree and a willow tree in their yard in the years following the treatment. The homeowner said they believed that both trees were dead but sought advice on how to proceed. They asked: "Could it have been the glyphosate that killed both trees? Is there a proper timeline I need to follow before replanting something else?"

Glyphosate is a widely used herbicide that is the active ingredient in the infamous weed control product Roundup. In 2022, there was a court case aimed at the Environmental Protection Agency's claim that glyphosate "is not likely to be carcinogenic to humans," per the Natural Resources Defense Council. The Ninth Court of Appeals found that this claim needed to be reevaluated.

There have been numerous court cases over the years linking glyphosate — and Roundup specifically — to cancer for people all over the United States. According to the Lawsuit Information Center, "as of October 2024, Monsanto [the maker of Roundup before being acquired by Bayer] has reached settlement agreements in nearly 100,000 Roundup lawsuits."

A lush green lawn can be a lovely place to hang in the summer, but fortunately, there are ways to have a backyard oasis without using toxic chemicals. Native plants are a great option because they can thrive in local conditions, and natural lawn alternatives like clover can also provide comfortable ground cover. Plus, both of these options are likely to save you money on your water bill.

Tree enthusiasts on Reddit had a lot to say about this homeowner's plight and didn't mince words.

One person provided helpful information for the future, saying: "You can remove crabgrass with a tool instead of turning your yard into a chemical spill zone."

"Absolutely dangerous and toxic," someone else wrote about glyphosate.

Another commenter gave some advice about how to proceed, adding: "You may want to get a soil sample tested before planting anything else. I don't know the quantities of glyphosate you would have had to apply to the soil to kill both of these trees, but it's a massive amount."

