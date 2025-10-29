Gardener reveals brilliant hack using empty Amazon boxes: 'One of the best free tools'

TikToker Jacob Restituto (@jacobrestituto) wants to "talk cardboard." He shared a video about how you can use shipping boxes or any type of cardboard to help in your garden, especially during the cooler fall and winter seasons.

"Don't sleep on cardboard in the garden," he shared. "It's one of the best free tools I use."

@jacobrestituto Cardboard: The Free Mulch That Works Harder Than You Think Don't sleep on cardboard in the garden. It's one of the best free tools I use for weed suppression, moisture retention, and improving soil health—all without spending a dime. Lay it down over your beds, walkways, or wherever you're building a new growing space. Then weigh it down with wood chips, compost, grass clippings, or even just soil. The key is to remove any tape or glossy labels, soak it well, and make sure it overlaps so weeds can't sneak through. Over time, it breaks down and feeds the soil—while giving your back a break from constant weeding. Farm & Field Takeaway: Free, natural, biodegradable, and effective. You don't need fancy weed barrier—cardboard is all you need to smother grass, kill weeds, and build up rich, living soil beneath your feet. ♬ original sound - Jacob Restituto

The scoop

Restituto demonstrated how to use cardboard in the garden and explained that it is basically like free mulch. Since it is essentially a paper made from wood pulp, it's a product we can feel comfortable about using in the garden.

Most of us have access to more cardboard than we actually need, so it makes sense to put it to good use.

Cardboard can be used in the garden to suppress weeds, retain moisture, and improve soil health, which can be compromised if left to dry out. Restituto recommended weighing it down with wood chips, compost, cover crops, grass clippings, or soil. Over time, the cardboard breaks down and provides nourishment to the soil.

Restituto explained that he first removes any tape or labels from the cardboard, then soaks it well. When placing it in the garden, he advises us to make sure it overlaps so weeds can't sneak through the cracks.

How it's helping

By using cardboard, gardeners can save money and also keep weeds at bay without using toxic chemical weed killers or landscape fabric. This helps keep the ecosystem balanced and healthy and reduces the need for chemical pest control.

Home gardeners not only save money on home-grown, better-tasting produce that is great for the household to consume or to give as gifts to loved ones, but it can also help improve physical and mental health.

The act of gardening requires a substantial amount of physical activity, which can benefit health and well-being. Not only do gardeners tend to move more than non-gardeners, but studies have shown that people who grow produce in their gardens consume more fiber, which has health benefits, including having more regular bowel movements, maintaining lower cholesterol levels, keeping a healthy weight, and even living a longer life.

Research also shows that gardening has a positive effect on mental health by decreasing stress, improving self-esteem, and enhancing an optimistic, positive attitude.

Restituto's tip about using cardboard in the garden is a great way to reuse something that might otherwise be discarded.

What everyone's saying

Restituto's bottom line: "Free, natural, biodegradable and effective. You don't need fancy weed barrier — cardboard is all you need to smother grass, kill weeds, and build up rich, living soil beneath your feet."

Fellow TikTokers appreciated his guidance.

"Amazing!" said one commenter. "Seriously learning so much."

