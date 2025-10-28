Homeowner warned after sharing problematic landscaping plan: 'Avoid it at all costs'

It can do more harm than good.

A Texas homeowner took to Reddit to ask for advice on incorporating landscaping fabric into their garden for weed prevention underneath river rock or mulch, but they were concerned that weeds might still find a way through the soil and rock.

"Landscape fabric comes directly from Satan's wardrobe," one commenter warned in the r/landscaping subreddit. "Avoid it at all costs."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Gardeners looking to maintain a healthy yard often avoid landscaping fabric. It is typically not effective at controlling weeds over the long term, which is its primary purpose. It can also be quite costly and can do more harm than good.

Landscape fabric has also been known to harm tree roots, inhibiting their growth. This may lead to exposed roots that do not penetrate deeply into the soil, so the tree does not have a strong anchor to protect itself if exposed to heavy winds or extreme weather. Landscape fabric can also cause root rot by trapping moisture and restricting airflow to tree and plant roots.

Landscape fabric is typically a plastic material that can contain toxic chemicals. These chemicals can leach into the soil and create unhealthy conditions for your garden. In addition, the plastic breaks down into microplastics that are released into the soil.

As an alternative, gardeners are upgrading to natural lawns and native plants that can thrive in and support local ecosystems. By rewilding your yard, you can reduce your water usage because native plants are adapted to local climate conditions and require minimal watering. You can save resources and money on your water bill.

Native gardens require much less maintenance, fertilizer, and pesticides, so you'll save time as well as money and keep potentially harmful chemicals out of your environment.

When natural gardens and lawns thrive, they attract pollinators and other creatures that support their growth, creating mutualistic relationships that contribute to the balance of the ecosystem. Pollinators also perform a critical role in protecting our food supply.

Low-maintenance lawn replacement options, such as clover or buffalo grass, are great examples of natural ground cover that can benefit your yard.

Redditors expressed their opinions about the pitfalls of using landscaping fabric.

"Nobody has more faith than the person who puts down weed fabric and thinks it's actually going to stop weeds," one commenter said.

"Do you want it to look like s***?" another inquired.

One Redditor warned: "Weeds WILL find their way through the fabric."

