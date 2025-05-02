Federal regulatory agency warns homeowners about the hidden risks of this common appliance: 'Invisible killer'

If you've lived in a cold-weather region at any point in your life, then you probably know all about the threat of powerful winter storms that can knock out electricity.

According to a 2024 report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there is a related threat that more people should worry about. Often referred to as an "invisible killer," carbon monoxide, or CO, poisoning is responsible for an average of 100 deaths in the U.S every year. CO is colorless, odorless, and, when exposure is high enough, it can be deadly.

Many cases of wintertime CO poisoning occur when victims attempt to operate gasoline-powered portable generators to energize their homes during electricity outages.

As noted in the report, 211 unintentional, non-fire CO poisoning deaths occurred in 2020, and an estimated 92 of those deaths involved the use of a generator. Engine-driven tools such as generators, lawnmowers, leaf blowers, snow blowers, and power washers have recently been associated with more CO poisoning deaths than any other source.

When used without proper ventilation, gas-powered generators can cause lethal amounts of CO to build up in a short time. People inhaling this build-up of CO can experience symptoms like nausea, dizziness, headache, confusion, and weakness before eventually losing consciousness.

To avoid fumes from a gas-powered generator, keep the machine at least 20 feet away from your home and from any other neighboring homes. While often considered convenient, using a generator on a covered porch or enclosed patio can lead to improper ventilation. Generators should never be run inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace, shed, or other enclosed space.

The CPSC also recommends that owners "regularly check and maintain [their] portable generator to ensure it will work properly when needed." This includes knowing where the shut-off safety switch and any other safety features are located.

As an alternative to gas-powered generators, a solar battery and backup system can provide power during a blackout. A solar battery system can power essential appliances and devices when the grid goes down, providing a backup power source without the dangerous emissions from a gas-powered generator.

Solar power can help reduce the reliance on dirty energy sources and lower emissions around your home. If you're looking for a solar panel system to connect your home with backup batteries, leaning on a resource like EnergySage for guidance could be a big help. The company offers a free quote comparison tool so you can see what installers in your area would charge.

When investing in new clean-energy appliances, such as solar-powered machines, some consumers and communities have tapped into tax rebates and credits offered through the Inflation Reduction Act to save money, and EnergySage can help with taking advantage of that as well.

The Trump administration has indicated an intention to end these programs, though, so those looking to benefit from the savings may want to act sooner rather than later. Legally, however, making major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress.

