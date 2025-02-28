  • Home Home

Experts sound the alarm on the health risks of backup generators — this next-gen replacement can keep your family safe

by Leslie Sattler
"It’s a very extensive process."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Houston homeowners faced dangerous carbon monoxide situations following Hurricane Beryl, reported ABC13.

Lt. Eddie Cruz of the Cy-Fair Fire Department reported multiple carbon monoxide calls related to standby generators after Beryl knocked out power across southeast Texas in July.

"Not just in our area, but in the Houston area overall," Cruz said.

Many families turn to backup power solutions during increasingly severe weather events. The hidden danger? Even professionally installed generators can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning when incorrectly placed or rushed through installation.

"It's a very extensive process," said electrician Steven Ashley of Abacus. "We're looking at a month or month-and-a-half delegation just to be able to install the generator properly."

Ashley warned that quick installations should raise immediate red flags. Proper placement matters too. Generators must sit at least five feet from any window and three feet from flammable sources such as wooden fences.

The health impacts can be serious. Carbon monoxide is tasteless and odorless, causing symptoms such as dizziness and confusion that may go unrecognized during already stressful outage situations.

A better solution exists. Solar battery systems provide backup power without carbon monoxide risks. Unlike gas generators that burn dirty fuels and require constant refueling, solar batteries charge from the sun and operate silently with minimal maintenance. Solar panels with battery backup save money on monthly electric bills while providing peace of mind during outages.

EnergySage's online tools can quickly estimate solar installation costs and help you compare quotes from providers. The upfront investment in solar plus battery storage pays off through lower lifetime costs compared to generators ($36,810 versus $67,437 over 20 years).As extreme weather becomes more common, choosing the right backup power solution matters for your family's safety and your wallet. Clean energy options such as solar with battery storage offer protection without the potentially deadly risks that had people seeking emergency care after Hurricane Beryl.

