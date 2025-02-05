Cat's behavior warns owner about life-threatening issue inside home: 'If it wasn't for her I could be dead'

"She would not let up."

If you never thought a cat could call for a law, think again. Coco, the cat, has not only done just that but also identified carbon monoxide poisoning that was deeply impacting herself and her owner — a warning that saved the owner's life.

"If it wasn't for her I could be dead," Debby Lush told The Olive Press.

After weeks of Coco meowing at the boiler inside her owner's rented apartment, Lush bought a carbon monoxide detector "which began immediately beeping."

Lush found out that her boiler was 27 years old and had rubber bits that were melting, contributing to the carbon monoxide leaking.

"Coco knew something was wrong and she would not let up until I got the boiler examined," Lush told The Olive Press.

Now, with the active help of Coco, Lush is calling for "Coco's Law," which "would require all homes in Spain to be fitted with a carbon monoxide detector, particularly tourist apartments."

There are multiple reasons why this law could be incredibly beneficial for Spanish citizens. For starters, basic safety principles that can detect when you are breathing in carbon monoxide could save your life. Often this happens from outdated utilities that are not only bad for your health but also the environment. As such, a monitor could help ease air pollution that comes from carbon monoxide pollution.

If carbon is 50 parts per million or lower, it is considered safe, and exposure will not affect healthy adults. However, the Environmental Protection Agency recommends that the detectors be set to alert at nine parts per million. Others have noted the ideal level should be zero parts per million and that homeowners can set their alarms to alert on any detectable exposure.

This measure allows homeowners to monitor how much carbon monoxide is being released in their homes so that they can adjust their carbon pollution accordingly. Carbon pollution is directly linked to the changing climate as it causes rising temperatures, extreme weather, and changes to the ecosystem.

Lush's ambition of equipping all homes in Spain with detectors is rooted in keeping people safe: "I would advise all homeowners in Spain [to] get a detector because every year I hear about horror stories of people dying."

