  • Home Home

Cat's behavior warns owner about life-threatening issue inside home: 'If it wasn't for her I could be dead'

"She would not let up."

by Jamie Speka
"She would not let up."

Photo Credit: iStock

If you never thought a cat could call for a law, think again. Coco, the cat, has not only done just that but also identified carbon monoxide poisoning that was deeply impacting herself and her owner — a warning that saved the owner's life.

"If it wasn't for her I could be dead," Debby Lush told The Olive Press

After weeks of Coco meowing at the boiler inside her owner's rented apartment, Lush bought a carbon monoxide detector "which began immediately beeping."

Do you worry about the quality of the air inside your home?

Yes — often 😬

Yes — but only sometimes 😕

Only when it's bad outside 😮‍💨

No — I never do 😌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Lush found out that her boiler was 27 years old and had rubber bits that were melting, contributing to the carbon monoxide leaking.

"Coco knew something was wrong and she would not let up until I got the boiler examined," Lush told The Olive Press

Now, with the active help of Coco, Lush is calling for "Coco's Law," which "would require all homes in Spain to be fitted with a carbon monoxide detector, particularly tourist apartments."

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

There are multiple reasons why this law could be incredibly beneficial for Spanish citizens. For starters, basic safety principles that can detect when you are breathing in carbon monoxide could save your life. Often this happens from outdated utilities that are not only bad for your health but also the environment. As such, a monitor could help ease air pollution that comes from carbon monoxide pollution.

If carbon is 50 parts per million or lower, it is considered safe, and exposure will not affect healthy adults. However, the Environmental Protection Agency recommends that the detectors be set to alert at nine parts per million. Others have noted the ideal level should be zero parts per million and that homeowners can set their alarms to alert on any detectable exposure.

This measure allows homeowners to monitor how much carbon monoxide is being released in their homes so that they can adjust their carbon pollution accordingly. Carbon pollution is directly linked to the changing climate as it causes rising temperatures, extreme weather, and changes to the ecosystem.

Lush's ambition of equipping all homes in Spain with detectors is rooted in keeping people safe: "I would advise all homeowners in Spain [to] get a detector because every year I hear about horror stories of people dying."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x