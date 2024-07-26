Professional cleaner tests hack to neutralize funky car odors with surprising results: 'I so needed to see this'

Air fresheners not doing their job? This TikTok trick will remove built-up smells from your car.

The Scoop

TikTok cleaning account Clean That Up! (@cleanthatup) shared an easy way to remove odors from your car in just a few hours.

Originally from Brightly Eco, the reposted video shows the directions for making a DIY deodorizer.

"I left this in my work van overnight. I carry stinky rags, rugs, and a bunch of other things and it smells great," he says.

To remove odors, simply place a cup of white vinegar in your car and let it sit for a few hours. The lemon is optional but leaves a nice citrus scent.

"White vinegar and lemon do a great job at neutralizing and getting rid of stinky odors," he says.

For stronger smells, he recommends changing the cabin filter or using chlorine dioxide. "If you have a REALLY bad odor in your car you may want to look into CL02," he wrote. "Amazon has packs you can set and forget and work great."

How it's working

Bought a used car whose previous owner smoked cigars? Spilled a gallon of milk in the backseat? A deep clean can cost hundreds of dollars, and air fresheners only mask the smell. This trick will save you money — no need to pay for a car cleaning or any harsh chemicals.

Cleaning products, like bleach or other chemicals, are bad for the environment. Not only do their single-use plastic containers create landfill waste but their chemical contents can pollute soil and waterways.

Just like the 1946 musical hit "Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)" from "Annie Get Your Gun," anything a chemical concoction can do, a natural alternative can do better.

Whether you're scrubbing the grime from your grill or deep-cleaning dirty rags, there's a safe and sustainable natural cleaning product for you.

Curious about natural cleaning? Check out our guide to get creative with natural cleaning products.

What people are saying

Commenters loved the trick and suggested their own DIY deodorizers.

"I so needed to see this!!! Thank you!" one user said.

Another user planned to use the hack to remove a specific odor: "My husband spilled a yogurt smoothie in our car 3 years ago and it still stinks in the summer. Might try this."

Several users suggested other deodorizers, like baking soda, charcoal, and coffee grounds.

"Also can use onion and then coffee in a bag," one suggested.

