Dumpster diver snags rare score in near-perfect condition: 'You are my hero'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

A dumpster diver came across a unique find, wowing Redditors after sharing an image of the interesting item.

The lucky OP found a candy crane machine in near-perfect condition. What's more, the thrown-out claw machine runs great.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I got it home, opened it up to see if there were signs of sparks or smoke. Nothing," wrote the OP. "Plugged it in, dropped 2 quarters and it works."

The eccentric find sparked a wave of comments from Redditors in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit.

"This is so f****** cool," responded one user.

"Aaaaaahhhhhhh!!!!!!!!!!" wrote another Redditor. "You are my hero."

"That thing would go home with me!!!" commented one user.

As this Reddit post highlights, dumpster diving can result in one-of-a-kind finds. Across the U.S., dumpster divers have found brand-new, unopened products, including creams, shampoos, candles, electric bikes, and even electronic devices.

By recovering these items from the trash, you not only give them a second life but also keep them out of landfills where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. Items like the candy claw machine the OP found are especially difficult to recycle, so when these items get tossed out, they don't biodegrade into the ground.

If you're thinking about dumpster diving in your area, be sure to take note of a few key points. While dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, always beware of local trespassing laws. When looking through the dumpster, wear protective gloves and keep an eye out for potentially sharp items.

After pulling a few salvageable items from the dumpster, it's also a good idea to clean and disinfect these items once you bring them home.

Redditors continued to discuss the awesome find.

"A couple of dream finds on my list have popped up here lately," wrote one user. "Congrats to you."

"THAT'S SICKKKKK," commented another Redditor.

