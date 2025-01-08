  • Home Home

Dumpster diver shocked by discarded items found in trash: 'I can't believe that'

by Mandy Carr
Photo Credit: iStock


With new electronics constantly being released, perfectly good items sometimes get jettisoned in favor of the next big thing. One Redditor found several discarded electronics that could still be worth something. 

Commenters were surprised by what someone would throw away. They were also excited about what the original poster could do with the items. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor posted an image of handheld video game consoles and a mobile phone in the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit. 

The OP said, "Someone threw out a bunch of Nintendo DS and an iPhone."

The image shows five DS consoles, three of which look to be in pretty good condition. The white one is battered, and the blue one has a small mark, but the two maroon ones and one black one look good. The iPhone's screen is just a little cracked.

The OP said one of the DS consoles turned on, while the others needed to be charged. 

Many people go dumpster diving because of the amount of good food that is thrown away, but they also find other consumer goods. One diver found several toys that were thrown away after a store's remodel. Another found a two-piece vintage Pyrex set. These products can cost a lot of money. So why not reuse items you find in someone else's trash? 

While it may seem like sorting through trash is a crime, Robin Greenfield said, "Dumpster diving is legal in the United States, except where prohibited by local regulation." The California v. Greenwood Supreme Court ruling states that trash placed at the curbside is considered public domain.

Greenfield also has a handy guide to dumpster diving, including etiquette. He says to leave the dumpster better than you found it to prevent it from being locked up later. Additionally, it's not someone else's responsibility to clean up after dumpster divers. 

Electronic waste, or e-waste, is also becoming a problem. According to the World Health Organization, "In 2022, an estimated 62 million tonnes of e-waste were produced globally. Only 22.3% was documented as formally collected and recycled."

This Redditor is reusing discarded electronics​​, and if some don't work, they can earn money from them. Many stores offer store credits for recycling your old electronics, which helps eliminate e-waste. 

Many Redditors in the comments were quite excited about the find. 

One user said, "I can't believe that,"

Another commented, "Wish I had your luck.

x