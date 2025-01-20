Dumpster diver shocked by contents of mystery bag pulled from Bath & Body Works dumpster

A Reddit user shared their haul from Bath & Body Works — literally pulled from the dumpster — that featured a variety of discarded yet seemingly pristine and still-usable products.

In the Dec. 27 post, the user shared that their haul included several popular Bath & Body Works goodies. The exact items weren't detailed and many labels were obscured in the picture, but similar posts in the subreddit often feature candles, lotions, soaps, and seasonal items that stores toss after major sales or shelf resets.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters loved this find, with 1,000 upvotes and dozens of comments celebrating the user, while others expressed frustration with the wastefulness of stores like Bath & Body Works tossing perfectly usable goods. "Thank you for saving all that from the landfill!" one commenter wrote.

Dumpster diving is gaining popularity as a way to save money and reduce waste. Retail stores frequently discard products that are out of season, slightly damaged, or no longer in packaging, but much of this "trash" is in fine condition.

For people, it's a chance to snag good stuff for free or super cheap. Plus, it keeps them out of landfills, which helps cut down on pollution and saves resources by reducing production demand.

Everyday household appliances and even edible food often end up discarded despite being able to be given to people who could use them. Finding and reclaiming these items helps balance how much potential value is lost when products are thrown away unnecessarily.

As more people get into dumpster diving, concerns about etiquette have come up. The original poster pointed out that some divers leave trash scattered around, which not only makes things harder for others but can also push stores to start destroying discarded items to prevent diving altogether.

When dumpster divers respect the space and clean up after diving, it helps keep these opportunities available for others and reduces waste responsibly.

For those new to dumpster diving, safety is the top priority. Experts recommend checking local laws, wearing gloves, and sticking to well-maintained, well-lit areas to stay safe.

"My best ever was from BBW. I once got a whole case of the fragrance wall plug-ins. A few were broken, but 80% were good," one user commented.

"If you ever want to offload any of this shelters are a great place to donate this stuff … same for women's shelters," another wrote.

