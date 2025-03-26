Makeup artist shares 'genius' way to repurpose empty jars: 'What an amazing idea'

"Never thought of this before!"

If you've ever tossed out an empty candle jar without a second thought, TikTok creator Brittany Henderson (@brittanyhendersonmua) has a hack you'll want to steal.

The scoop

You might think the life of your candle has "burned out" (get it?) once the wax has been used up. But, in a recent video, the makeup artist shares how she repurposes old candle jars and their lids into handy storage containers and makeup palettes.

"Question: Does anyone else use their candle jars to hold things, and the lids as makeup palettes?" Henderson asks. "I love to put makeup on the lid. It's pretty handy. And use the beautiful jars for anything else you want to keep in."

How it's helping

This hack is all about getting more use out of what you already have. Instead of buying new organizers or disposable palettes, this trick gives candle jars a second life as stylish storage containers for everything from cotton rounds to hair ties.

The lids, often made of sturdy glass or metal, provide a smooth and reusable surface for mixing foundation or concealer. This can help you save money on disposable alternatives.

You don't need to stop at candles, either! Getting creative with reuse can be fun and handy. For example, you could use old pill bottles and toilet paper rolls for heatless curls.

There are plenty of ways to give anything from sneakers to electronics a second life, and even earn some cash in the process.

Beyond convenience, repurposing candle jars helps cut down on waste. Glass and metal components are durable, and keeping them out of the trash reduces landfill crowding and lowers the demand for new materials.

Small changes like these also help keep reusable items from ending up in the ocean, where they can contribute to pollution and harm marine life.

What everyone's saying

"Omg what an amazing idea!" one person commented.

"No but this is genius! Never thought of this before!" another wrote.

A fellow candle lover chimed in, "Girl the amount of candles I buy... These are all over my house."

Repurposing everyday items is an easy way to save money and reduce waste, all while keeping your beauty space organized. So, think twice before tossing the jar the next time you burn through your favorite candle!

