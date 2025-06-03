Renter seeks financial advice after questioning the bill-slashing benefits of solar panels: 'Got solar ... about 10 years ago … paid one electric bill since'

This lucky Redditor's new home already has solar panels installed — here's why it's worth the extra cost.

The scoop

A renter took to Reddit to ask fellow homeowners if solar panels were worth the price tag, and most commenters agreed: absolutely.

"Are solar panels worth it? I'm renting a house and it's about $300 more than the other homes in the area, but it has a lot of solar panels," they asked. "I'm trying to see if that evens out the electricity bill with the rent amount. I've never had solar panels before."

While the savings will vary depending on how much electricity the homeowner uses, the location of the home, and how many solar panels it has, the average homeowner in California saves $5,000 a year on their electric bill, according to SolarReviews. Since the house is only $300 more to rent, it's certainly worth the price.

How it's helping

Solar panels are one of the best ways to save a ton of money on your energy bill. Savings depend on a few factors, but with the right solar system, you could pay $0 a month for electricity.

While solar panel installation can be expensive, prices are dropping, and available incentives, like tax credits and rebates, can knock thousands of dollars off the price tag.

Solar panels are a great way to reduce your carbon impact, too. Rather than drawing electricity from dirty fuels, solar panels are a renewable, sustainable source of energy. With a solar battery, you can store electricity to charge your EV, run appliances, or power your home during an outage.

Considering switching to solar? EnergySage offers free tools and resources that make it easier than ever to see if solar panels are right for you and your home. EnergySage will help you compare quotes, connect with local installers, and calculate your solar savings, so you get the best panels at the lowest price.

What everyone's saying

Most commenters agreed that the panels are worth it, "especially since you didn't have to make the initial investment," said one user.

"28 panels on my home…my annual bill is under $500. For the whole year. Definitely worth it," another Redditor wrote.

"Got solar power on my home about 10 years ago… [I] paid one electric bill since," a third commented.

