  • Home Home

Renter seeks financial advice after questioning the bill-slashing benefits of solar panels: 'Got solar ... about 10 years ago … paid one electric bill since'

"Definitely worth it."

by Cassidy Lovell
"Definitely worth it."

Photo Credit: iStock

This lucky Redditor's new home already has solar panels installed — here's why it's worth the extra cost.

The scoop

A renter took to Reddit to ask fellow homeowners if solar panels were worth the price tag, and most commenters agreed: absolutely. 

"Are solar panels worth it? I'm renting a house and it's about $300 more than the other homes in the area, but it has a lot of solar panels," they asked. "I'm trying to see if that evens out the electricity bill with the rent amount. I've never had solar panels before."

While the savings will vary depending on how much electricity the homeowner uses, the location of the home, and how many solar panels it has, the average homeowner in California saves $5,000 a year on their electric bill, according to SolarReviews. Since the house is only $300 more to rent, it's certainly worth the price.

How it's helping

Solar panels are one of the best ways to save a ton of money on your energy bill. Savings depend on a few factors, but with the right solar system, you could pay $0 a month for electricity. 

While solar panel installation can be expensive, prices are dropping, and available incentives, like tax credits and rebates, can knock thousands of dollars off the price tag.

Watch now: Why eliminating the solar tax credit is bad for all of us

Solar panels are a great way to reduce your carbon impact, too. Rather than drawing electricity from dirty fuels, solar panels are a renewable, sustainable source of energy. With a solar battery, you can store electricity to charge your EV, run appliances, or power your home during an outage.

Considering switching to solar? EnergySage offers free tools and resources that make it easier than ever to see if solar panels are right for you and your home. EnergySage will help you compare quotes, connect with local installers, and calculate your solar savings, so you get the best panels at the lowest price.

What everyone's saying

Most commenters agreed that the panels are worth it, "especially since you didn't have to make the initial investment," said one user.

"28 panels on my home…my annual bill is under $500. For the whole year. Definitely worth it," another Redditor wrote.
"Got solar power on my home about 10 years ago… [I] paid one electric bill since," a third commented.

If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Energy independence ⚡

Lower power bills 💰

Helping the planet 🌎

No chance I ever go solar 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x