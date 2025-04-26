Home improvement expert reveals energy savings three years after upgrading to next-gen water heater: 'Massive when you're trying to lower your bill'

A home renovation expert took to YouTube to break down the actual savings of a heat pump water heater compared to a traditional water heater and confirmed that the next-gen technology is really all it's cracked up to be.

Attainable Home (@AttainableHome) is a home improvement expert who specializes in creating homes that make as much power as they use through more affordable energy sources via energy-efficient upgrades. In this video, he took on how to calculate your energy savings from a heat pump water heater, as it can be tough to figure out just how much you're saving given the way energy costs vary wildly from place to place.

"I personally love these heat pump water heaters," he said in the video. "I've installed two of them on two different net zero home renovations. … I've had them for three years, they've given me no problems, and they also give the energy savings, which is massive when you're trying to lower your bill and go all the way to net zero."

He broke down the average annual savings of all models of heat pumps and found that they average an energy savings of 74.7% over standard water heaters. He then broke down how that translates into actual savings, depending on where you live.

Installing a heat pump water heater comes with some savings — both rebates and tax credits — courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act, but you may want to act quickly to get those savings. President Donald Trump has stated he wants to repeal the IRA, but doing so would require an act of Congress. Taking advantage of the IRA incentives now could lead to thousands in savings.

For more info on making the switch to a heat pump water heater, check out our handy guide.



