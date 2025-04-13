  • Home Home

This ultra-intelligent water heater predicts your home's water needs — and it can save you $6,900

Ditching oil and propane water heaters is great for the environment.

by Matthew Marini
Photo Credit: iStock

If you're someone who still uses an oil or propane water heater, chances are you're spending more than you need to on your energy bills. Heat pump water heaters are a proven way to save money without compromising the heating quality in your home.

As a matter of fact, new ultra-intelligent water heaters could save you $6,900.

The Inflation Reduction Act is offering significant financial incentives for homeowners looking to make the switch to heat pump water heaters. 

Through the IRA, eligible households may qualify for up to $1,750 in point-of-sale rebates, specifically for heat pump water heaters. There's even a 30% federal tax credit available to help further offset the cost of installation and equipment.

However, these incentives may not be available forever. The Trump administration has stated time and time again that it intends to eliminate subsidies like these, which could put thousands of dollars in potential savings at risk. 

Any major change to the IRA would require Congress's support, so the future of these incentives remains unclear. That's why acting sooner rather than later is critical.

Ditching oil and propane water heaters is great for the environment because it drastically reduces heat-trapping pollution by eliminating the need to burn fossil fuels just to heat water.

Heat pump water heaters use electricity to move heat from the surrounding air, making them up to three times more energy-efficient and significantly cleaner. Over time, this switch can shrink a home's carbon footprint while also reducing dependence on polluting energy sources.

One company leading the way in intelligent home water heating is Cala. Their highly customizable smart heat pump water heaters are designed to dramatically reduce energy bills and environmental impact while optimizing your water heating with precise measures. Cala's water heating system adapts to your schedule, avoids wasted energy, and delivers peace of mind.

