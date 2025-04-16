Cautious homeowner seeks unbiased advice about replacing water heater with next-gen tech: 'I did this about three years ago … it's magnificent'

"Is it a good or bad idea from an efficiency standpoint … ?"

Heat pump water heaters are having a moment. They are rapidly gaining popularity, buoyed by their efficiency and the monetary savings they provide. But many people are skeptical of new technology. Before making a large purchase or installing a new item in their home, they want to be sure these products actually work.

The scoop

With that in mind, a homeowner took to the subreddit r/heatpumps to ask the community about installing a heat pump water heater.

"Is it a good or bad idea from an efficiency standpoint to install a heat pump water heater in our home that is heated exclusively by heat pumps?" they wrote. The poster explained that their home had plenty of electrical capacity for virtually any type of water heater but they were intrigued by the promised efficiency of heat pump water heaters.

How it's helping

They were right to be intrigued. As the Department of Energy explains, heat pump water heaters are almost like a "refrigerator in reverse." They pull heat from the air and then use that heat to warm water.

This process comes with many benefits. First and foremost is efficiency. In fact, it is estimated that heat pump water heaters are up to two to three times more efficient than conventional electric water heaters.

And this efficiency leads to more money in your pocket, as heat pump water heaters tend to substantially lower your utility bills.

Additional monetary savings come by way of the Inflation Reduction Act. Signed into law in 2022, the legislation offers a host of incentives and rebates for upgrading to appliances that use clean energy and are generally more efficient than their traditional counterparts. This includes everything from heat pump water heaters to solar panels to electric vehicles.

But President Donald Trump has said his intention is to repeal or modify these subsidies. And while a change to the law would require an act of Congress, the future is murky. So, if you are thinking about making the switch to an energy-efficient appliance such as a heat pump water heater or induction stove, acting sooner than later could mean the difference in savings of thousands of dollars.

If you are interested in ways to make your house a more energy-efficient smart home, check out this helpful guide.

What everyone's saying

Commenters tried to assuage the poster's concerns.

"I have the exact set-up you describe. … I am very OK with the set-up," one said.

Another explained the benefits went beyond heating water: "I did this about three years ago. … In the summer, it's magnificent to have a cool and dehumidified basement solely as a side effect."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.