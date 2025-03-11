Expert shares genius trick to repurpose old container lids: 'Love this idea'

"You solved it," one commenter said about the smart upcycling idea.

An upcycling hack shared on TikTok might leave some viewers saying, "I can't believe it was … a butter lid."

The scoop

Thrifty poster Devan Elisabeth (@thebrickhousejungle) has given throwaway container tops an ingenious new life with practical use for almost every home.

And margarine lids work just fine too, Fabio.

Devan uses the thin plastic tops — which come in a variety of colors, sizes, and shapes, depending on the product — as saucers for flower pots. The former lids can provide leak protection, since plant pots often have drainage holes on the bottom.

"Such a good idea," one viewer commented.

How it's helping

There's an immediate impact in preventing leaks and those troublesome water rings. What's more, plant coasters can cost around $10 or more, so this hack can save you cash too.

But the upcycling can also prevent loads of would-be trash from heading to landfills or even the ocean, where it can become a creature-entangling mess. Worldwide plastic waste is now at 496 million tons a year, up from 2.2 million tons in 1950, according to Our World in Data. The United Nations added that it takes the trash between 20 and 500 years or more to break down — though it never fully goes away.

Troublesome microplastics are turning up all over the place, even in human blood, per the Guardian. The health impacts are still being studied, but medical experts are starting to better understand the fallout, including liver fibrosis risks.

Recycling and reusing the commonly discarded plastics can be a great way to help keep them from the waste stream and elsewhere.

What everyone's saying

Devan's clip made for an instant solution for several viewers.

"I have been looking for some little plant saucers for a while! You solved it," one viewer posted.

Another TikToker commented, "Love this idea, you're a genius."

It's a hack that's been highlighted by others as well. Another idea extended the concept to Tupperware lids, for example. More innovations for easy at-home application include turning empty sauce jars into to-go coffee mugs. Yogurt jars make for great paint and brush holders at craft desks and in playrooms too.

Even common pill bottles can be reused as lotion or sunscreen holders or as organizers for coins and other small belongings — all providing function while avoiding the landfill.

Steering clear of throwaway products in the first place can be an even bigger win. Reusable water bottles can save you hundreds of bucks a year with a better-performing drink toter. And supporting brands with plastic-free packaging can also encourage sustainable investment from large companies.

