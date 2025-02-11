  • Home Home

Grandmother shares critical advice to avoid paying a fortune in repairs this winter: 'Amazing tips'

by Mariah Botkin
"Granny is a smart woman."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Winter can be tough on your home — and your wallet. But one savvy grandma on TikTok is sharing a simple yet game-changing tip to help homeowners avoid costly repairs this season. 

The scoop

TikTok user Granny Bibbins (@grannybibbins) has gone viral with a winter home maintenance tip that could save homeowners from expensive plumbing disasters. In her video, she shares a trick to prevent frozen pipes: leaving faucets dripping and keeping cabinet doors open when temperatures drop below freezing. This small step can help avoid pipe bursts, which often result in extensive water damage and expensive repairs.

@grannybibbins HOW TO KEEP YOUR PIPES FROM FREEZING 🥶 #tips #winter #hometips #freezing ♬ Elevator Music - Bohoman

"This will keep your pipes from freezing," Granny Bibbins shares in the video. 

How it's working

The biggest benefit of this hack? Serious money savings.

Each year in the U.S., approximately 250,000 homes suffer damage from water pipes that freeze and break. A burst pipe can cost anywhere from $500 to several thousand dollars in repairs. But by simply letting faucets drip and keeping cabinets open to allow warm air to circulate around pipes, homeowners can prevent costly repairs.

Beyond the financial benefits, this hack also has a positive impact on the environment. Preventing frozen pipes minimizes the need for resource-heavy repairs and helps conserve water that would otherwise be lost to burst pipes.

Watch now: Would you live in a building made of weed?

Simple, sustainable upgrades — like insulating pipes, sealing drafts, and using energy-efficient heating — can significantly reduce home energy consumption, lowering both utility costs and carbon emissions.

Homeowners can also take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for home upgrades like better insulation and heat pumps, potentially saving up to $1,600 on energy-efficient improvements.

For more ways to winterproof your home, check out TCD's guide to weatherizing your house for energy-saving tips.

What people are saying

Granny Bibbins' advice struck a chord with homeowners.

One user said, "Granny is a smart woman."

Another added, "We used to do this every winter at our old house. Thanks for the reminder, Granny! ❤️"

"Getting AMAZING tips from my fav person," said another.

