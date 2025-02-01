  • Home Home

Shopper sparks jealousy online after discovering rare accessory at thrift store: 'My heart was palpitating'

by Audrey Brewer
A thrifty shopper made a major find at their local store, prompting praise and just a little bit of jealousy from their fellow thrifters.

On the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the lucky shopper shared that they found a Burberry scarf for $5.99 while shopping.

Redditors in the comments were shocked by the low price because a typical cashmere scarf by the famous London fashion house goes for almost $600 new. 

The shopper was just as shocked, writing in the comments, "My heart was palpitating when I spotted it!"

Thrift and second-hand shopping is a great way to save money on high-end items, allowing you to furnish your home or wardrobe with quality materials for a fraction of the cost. 

One shopper recently found several brand-name coffee makers, like a Smeg coffee grinder and a Nespresso machine, at their local store for far less than they'd ever pay retail ($75 and $15, respectively). Another person found a cashmere blanket from Williams Sonoma for just $3 instead of the whopping $399 standard price tag.

Watch now: Would you wear a shirt made out of oysters?

Overall, thrifting can save you almost $100 a year, not to mention the environmental benefits of keeping these items from winding up in landfills. When sitting in landfills, they can take years to decompose and, depending on the product, release harmful pollutants into the environment, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.  

It also puts items back into circulation, reducing their overall environmental impact, an important factor for animal-based products like the cashmere scarf

"It's so resource intensive to make and process – it usually requires multiple cashmere goats to even get the fibre it takes to produce a sweater," Kathleen Talbot, chief sustainability officer and VP of operations at the fashion brand Reformation recently told Vogue

The brand has recently started making cashmere products with pre-recycled fibers from manufacturing and is working on more post-consumer products, such as recycled sweaters and blankets, as well.  

For now, secondhand shoppers are still eager to score cashmere at thrift stores.

In the comments, people admitted their jealousy of the Burberry find, like one person who wrote, "SOOOOOOOO jealous!! Burberry plaid is my white whale."

Another person complimented their find, saying they'd made a similar one but were so amazed to find it they were hesitant to wear it around. 

"I found a burberry cashmere plaid scarf neatly folded and slipped into a small zippered pouch," they wrote. "Worth $1000 per burberry website. In pristine condition. I am too nervous to wear it and I am not a flipper. I haven't sold anything but it is gorgeous. Nice find OP!"

