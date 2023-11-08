Gardener surprised by opportunistic intruder in their squash planter: ‘Mama bunny was looking for a gated community’

There are numerous methods gardeners can employ to keep critters away from their plants.

No matter how much you try to protect your garden from hungry critters, they always seem to find a way back in. One Reddit user shared how a family of bunnies took up residence in their squash planter on the r/gardening subreddit.

The photo shows a pod of tiny bunnies in the dirt next to a squash plant. The bunnies are tucked into a small nest without the mother in sight. Mother rabbits only return to the nest twice a day to feed their babies, otherwise leaving them hidden so predators do not find them. The best thing folks can do if they find a nest is to leave it alone, as mothers will reject the babies and leave them if there is too much disturbance in an area.

Photo Credit: u/ThatTotalAge / Reddit

Although these critters seem innocent, they can significantly damage unprotected plants. Rabbits can easily make their way through leafy greens and vegetable plants, making a quick meal of whatever they find. And because the species reproduce so prolifically, it’s likely that if there’s one bunny, there will be many bunnies — all lying in wait for their next meal.

There are numerous methods gardeners can employ to keep critters away from their plants. One user on TikTok recommended sprinkling plants with a coating of spicy dried chili to prevent them from gnawing and causing damage to the plants. Others have tried to add figurines of predators to keep the bunnies at bay, but this strategy doesn’t always work for bright creatures.

Users in the comment section were impressed by the bunnies’ choice. “With that fence, it’s clearly a nice, safe place to raise your babies,” one user noted, referring to the wire mesh surrounding the plant. Another user replied to the comment, sharing, “Mama bunny was looking for a gated community.”

“They read the Yelp reviews on your squash and wanted to check it out,” another user joked.

