Homeowner warned after sharing photos of blooming mystery plant: 'You will never see the end of it'

"What the heck is it?"

A Redditor received a blunt verdict after asking about a mystery plant growing rapidly in their backyard.

The post, which included pictures, was uploaded to r/whatisthisplant and asked other users for help.

"This thing has grown from a sprout to reaching the top of a fence in under a month," wrote the original poster. "What the heck is it?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Looks like a Bull Thistle to me, which is invasive in North America," was one response.

The top comment offered a straightforward recommendation about managing it: "Use a shovel and cut that b****** off below the soil. Don't let it bloom and go to seed. You will never see the end of it."

The bull thistle is a widely dispersed plant now found in all 50 states and Canada, per the National Park Service. Like other invasive species, it can damage the ecosystem by outcompeting native plants for resources. It's a hardy plant that can grow in most environments and spreads quickly and easily.

This thistle does have some redeeming qualities — in bloom, it produces a fetching purple flower rich in nectar that attracts scores of pollinators. However, bull thistles can harm other plants by draining the soil of nutrients and water.

While its destructive properties are reviled in North America, the bull thistle — also called the spear thistle — holds special cultural importance in Scotland. Thistle is the national flower, and the spear thistle is thought to have been used for the national emblem, per the National Trust for Scotland. According to legend, thistles saved a Scottish clan from a nighttime ambush by Norse invaders when one of the barefoot invaders yelped in pain after trodding on the thistle's thorns.

Since most Americans aren't concerned about Norse invaders, the bull thistle is best treated with natural remedies and controlled. Regular mowing may limit the spread of seeds, but won't eradicate them. Thistles can be pulled at the root for removal, though gloves are recommended for doing this. Goats are another option.

Whichever removal method is taken, it's a good reminder that gardening with native plants can avoid a lot of hassle. The U.S. Forest Service has noted that areas with healthy native plants can reduce bull thistle invasion. Rewilding a yard provides a haven for valuable pollinators and doesn't require as much time or expense to maintain.

Generally, the most popular responses in the Reddit thread recommended strong measures for removal. However, other replies noted the plant's value to pollinators.

"Butterflies love them once they bloom," said one comment.

Another response said, "It's only a weed if it's something you don't want. Thistle and especially bull thistle is a cornucopia of food and medicine."

