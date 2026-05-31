Gardener spots the 'weed of satan' in yard as commenters warn invasive plant can quickly take over

A frustrated gardener turned to Reddit after spotting a spiky plant in their yard, calling it the "weed of satan."

What's happening?

In a post to the r/Gardening subreddit, the original poster shared a photo of a large thorny plant and asked how to get rid of it. Many commenters identified it as a thistle, with several saying it appeared to be bull thistle, an invasive species in North America that can be especially troublesome in gardens and yards.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters pointed to the plant's long taproot, suggesting cutting it back to a manageable height, softening the soil, and digging out as much of the taproot as possible while wearing thick gloves.

"It is invasive and you would be doing the most good to remove it before the seeds form and scatter, creating a bigger problem for the local ecosystem," advised one user.

As another commenter put it, "pull it out now unless you want 20000 of them everywhere next year."

Some users noted that while certain thistles can support birds and pollinators, bull thistle is different from native species and may be treated as a noxious weed depending on where you live.

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Why does it matter?

Like other invasive plant species, bull thistle can crowd out vegetables, flowers, and other desirable plants, making gardens and yards more difficult to maintain.

A healthy garden can provide fresher herbs and produce, better flavor than many store-bought options, and lower food costs over time.

Gardening can also offer regular movement, time outdoors, and stress relief. But thorny, invasive plants can make routine yard work uncomfortable and discourage people from spending time in cultivated spaces.

The Reddit thread also highlighted why proper identification matters. Not every thistle is invasive, and some native species play an important role in local ecosystems.

What can be done about bull thistle?

Early removal is key. Commenters in the Reddit thread said it should be tackled before flowering, using heavy gloves, a weeding tool, and deep digging to remove as much of the taproot as possible. If the soil is dry and compacted, watering first may make the job easier.

"Pull it! Those darn poofy spikes are a pain to pull off clothes and pets," wrote one user.

Another said: "Evasive weed, root system from hell. Remove it immediately, roots and all."

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