Gardener shares simple planting method for the best blooms: 'So excited to plant more bulbs this fall'

As the autumn leaves start to change color, it's officially time to start planting your fall bulbs. Save time as you garden this season with a simple hack that speeds up the planting process.

The scoop

Gardening expert and flower enthusiast Tracy Crosland (@hey_honeysuckle) recommends using an auger this bulb season.

With this easy-to-use tool, Tracy is able to dig multiple holes in a matter of seconds, saving time and energy as she gardens.

To plant your bulbs, start by digging a hole two to three times as deep as the bulb is tall. This part is easy because the auger does all the work for you. Simply turn on the auger and hold it straight down in the ground to create an even hole.

Next, drop your bulb into the hole with the tip up and root down. If you have room in the hole, Tracy recommends placing multiple bulbs into the ground. Lastly, cover the hole with soil and water the area.

"It will save you a ton of time," says Tracy. "Don't waste money on the knock-offs. Start off with a good one and consider it a lifetime tool."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's working

Tracy's tip is helping gardeners save time and energy as they start planting bulbs this season.

By growing your own flowers and produce, you not only support the environment but also your own health. Individuals who garden on a regular basis are more physically active and report improved levels of well-being.

Growing your own fruits and vegetables is also a way to save money on groceries. Investing just $70 into gardening can yield $600 worth of produce each year. The more you grow your own food, the more you help decrease the demand for mass-produced, globally shipped produce.

What people are saying

Instagrammers were excited to discover the time-saving tool and eager to try it out in their own gardens.

🗣️ How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I'm so excited to plant more bulbs this fall!" wrote one user.

"I need that tool!" commented another Instagrammer.

"What length auger did you purchase?" asked one user.

"I have several different lengths," responded Tracy. "This is the 3" diameter, 12" length. Probably my favorite bulb auger is their 3" diameter, 30" length."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.