Seasoned gardener shares stunning progress photos during years-long backyard pond project: 'That is fantastic'

"It sure is a lot of work, but the rewards you get back from all the visitors coming to your garden is priceless."

A gardener was excited to share the results of their hard work after dedicating five years to building a wildlife pond in their backyard.

To create an oasis for the local wildlife, the gardener used all native plants for the project.

"It sure is a lot of work, but the rewards you get back from all the visitors coming to your garden is priceless," wrote the Redditor who shared the images. "We can help restore land in our own backyard."

Redditors were eager to learn more about the transformation process.

"That is fantastic! I love the design and the native plantings," responded one user. "The shallow area seems useful for animals to walk/hop/crawl/slither into the pond."

"Gorgeous! Have you been getting more frogs and dragonflies?" asked one Redditor.

"Yes I didn't have frogs before, damselflies lay their eggs. I bet many in the spring they molt on Iris versicolor or any tall stems," wrote the gardener who shared the photos.

Adding a wildlife pond to your backyard is not only aesthetically pleasing but also beneficial for the environment. Wildlife ponds support the local ecosystem by attracting pollinators, providing habitats for foragers, and supplying food for owls and herons.

When building your own wildlife pond, it's important to use non-plastic pond liners, such as rubber liners, natural stone liners, or clay compaction. Plastic liners leach microplastics, contaminating the water and surrounding soil.

Installing a native-plant lawn is a simple way to save time and money on lawn maintenance. Each year, you can save $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control when you switch to a native plant lawn.

Growing native plants in your yard also supports the health of your garden. Native plants attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, which are essential for the growth of your garden.

Redditors were inspired by the gardener's hard work and were determined to build their own wildlife ponds.

"I just LOVE everything about this post!! You obviously worked your a** off AND did a huge amount of research," commented one user. "That finished pond is just gorgeous."

"Beautiful!! Ponds are so beneficial and I love all the natives that I can add," responded one user. "Crossing my fingers, but I think I've convinced my husband to start next week."

