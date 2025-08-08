Appliance expert reveals strategies to keep gas stove pollution out of your kitchen: 'You can mitigate risks right now'

Of course, the only way to completely rid your home of the risk.

The more time that passes, the more evidence is unearthed about the safety hazards posed by gas stoves.

There have been reports linking in-home pollution from gas stoves to childhood asthma, which were deliberately hidden by the gas industry. What's more, gas stoves pollute the environment, relying on dirty energy for power and releasing harmful gases, like carbon monoxide, into the atmosphere.

Luckily, as The New York Times reported, "you can mitigate risks right now." Appliance expert and Stanford professor Rob Jackson told the Times that consumers should utilize range hoods. One that ventilates to the outdoors is preferable to those that recirculate the air through your home. Turning them on every time you cook, while cracking open a few windows, is your best bet for clean indoor air.

If you don't have a range hood, keep the windows open. Put a fan in your kitchen to direct the fumes toward the nearest window. Jackson also told the Times that decreasing the period you spend using a stovetop will help limit your exposure.

Of course, the only way to completely rid your home of gas stove pollution is to get rid of the gas stove altogether.

Induction stoves offer a solid alternative. According to Rewiring America, they use electromagnets powered by electricity to create a magnetic field that generates a current, which in turn generates heat.

This heat is more direct than a conventional stove's, making induction stoves 16 times more efficient than electric and 50 times more efficient than gas. They're not powered by fossil fuels, either, making them easier on the environment and on your lungs.

They're also affordable, though you'll have to act quickly. The Inflation Reduction Act can give you up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. However, you'll only be eligible for the tax credit if developers start construction by June 30, 2026, according to Canary Media.

If you're a renter or simply cannot afford a major kitchen renovation, you've still got options. Plug-in induction burners can provide a safe alternative, take up little space, and start at $50.

