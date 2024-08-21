Shopper surprised after finding original price tag on unassuming sportswear at thrift store: 'I'm a little envious'

People find treasures secondhand all the time, no matter what that looks like for them.

If you know how to find them, thrift store deals are everywhere!

Just ask one Redditor who found a pair of $400 Buffalo Bills Mitchell & Ness x Just Don collaboration shorts for only $14. They posted photos of the front and back of the shorts, as well as the tags to prove their worth.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

You don't have to be a Buffalo Bills fan or even a football fan to get amazing deals while thrifting. People find treasures all the time, no matter what that looks like for them. Some seek out specialized cookware, while others grab high-end baby toys, luxury office furniture, or preowned cashmere.

Even if you just buy everyday items, you'll save money by thrifting, according to the University of Colorado in Boulder. The Marine Science Institute says that it's also good for the oceans since so much clothing and other waste gets tossed in landfills and often ends up in the sea.



If you don't have a thrift store near you, the University of Colorado suggests trying to trade items you don't want for things you need, repairing old items instead of getting rid of them, or donating to a homeless shelter or a safehouse for victims of domestic violence. Whether you thrift or choose another option, these honor the investment you made in the things you own and the impact they could have on the earth or other people's lives.

That's what our original poster on Reddit was doing, and it paid off.

Other Redditors loved what the original poster found, too. "I'd wear the hell out of those to games," one said. Another added, "Let's go Buffalo! Super fun find. I'm a little envious."

Even for people who aren't Bills fans, the find was awesome. "Mitchell and Ness stuff is so expensive," someone said. "Neat find!"

If you want your own deal or you want to buy everyday items more responsibly, try thrifting for yourself and see what you can find.

