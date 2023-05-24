TikToker shares the simple, instantaneous trick that will salvage your broken makeup palettes: ‘This is a lifesaver’

If you’ve ever bought a new eyeshadow palette only to drop it and shatter the pressed powder, you know how frustrating it is trying to salvage broken makeup. With this easy trick, you can save your favorite makeup by repairing your broken powders.

The scoop

Beauty influencer Ali Gray (@alirosegray) shared a TikTok video of how she repairs a broken makeup palette.

First, Ali removes the makeup from its case and presses it between two sheets of parchment paper until the powder is flat and fine. While the makeup case is empty, she wipes it down to make sure it’s clean before putting the makeup back in.

Using the parchment paper as a funnel, Ali puts the powder back into the case before crushing it flat with the end of a spoon.

Finally, she adds a teaspoon of rubbing alcohol to the powder. After mixing the rubbing alcohol in, she presses the powder down, and in about 20 minutes, the makeup is back in one piece in its case.

Though the powder may not have been as flat as it was prior to breaking, Ali says the repaired makeup “works fine.”

How it’s helping

Makeup isn’t cheap. Many of the bestselling eyeshadow palettes cost upwards of $50. Blushes, bronzers, and eyeshadows are also notoriously easy to break. Accidentally dropping them shatters the powder, making them harder to use.

By repairing your broken powders instead of going out and buying a new one, you can save yourself a lot of money.

If saving money wasn’t enough, you’ll also be keeping makeup and its packaging out of landfills. The glass, plastic, paper, and metal packaging for makeup often ends up in landfills or polluting waterways, and 20% to 40% of all beauty products — whether expired, unused, or broken — end up as waste. When you choose to repair your broken makeup instead of buying a replacement, you’re making sure extra packaging and makeup don’t go to waste.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters were thrilled to find a quick, easy fix for their broken makeup.

“This is a lifesaver. I just broke that EXACT SAME palette,” one user wrote.

“I just smashed my new Kosas powder and remembered this video! Life saver,” another said.

Some users shared alternatives to rubbing alcohol. “I … just used setting spray instead. It works fine now,” one wrote.

