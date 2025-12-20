Single mother shares video tour after getting fresh start in stunning tiny home: 'A bit of a pinch-me moment'

"This has got to be one of the most inspirational stories about tiny house living."

Ever since Briony moved into her newest tiny home on wheels, she calls it "a bit of a pinch-me moment." After years of rebuilding life as a single mother post-divorce, she's finally living the dream she created through determination, creativity, and trial and error.

Her journey, featured by YouTube's Living Big in a Tiny House, has inspired many viewers. Just eight years ago, Briony was recently divorced with two young children and few resources. She started from scratch, first moving into a rundown caravan. After that, she built an off-grid tiny home that was another step in the direction of finally creating the luxury retreat she now calls her "dream" home.

This tiny home is a showstopper. Situated on a gorgeous plot minutes from the beach, the home is flooded with natural light that streams through picture windows with an ocean view. Briony styled the interior with a breezy, coastal-living vibe. Inside, the home features resort-level touches: a spacious bedroom, a kitchen with a coffee station, a large island that doubles as a workspace and dining area, and an open bathroom with a scenic view. At a height of six feet two inches, she made sure her design felt open and comfortable, with high ceilings and clever storage throughout.

This home is also a symbol of Briony's resilience — it's no wonder she founded a company along the way to help other tiny home dwellers find their ideal land plots. And by living small, she's drastically slashed her expenses, cut down on energy use, and gained the financial flexibility to live as she wants.

While tiny living isn't for everyone, it's becoming more popular. Tiny homes consume less energy and resources than traditional houses — and they cost less overall. Briony's home, which features add-ons and high-end touches, only cost around $94,000 when all was said and done. More affordability allows homeowners to live mortgage-free sooner, opening up budgets for more bucket-list items, like travel, investments, retirement, or just a higher standard of living. Plus, by living a more minimalist lifestyle, these homes contribute less pollution, meaning cleaner air and a more sustainable future for all.

Viewers flooded the comments with admiration.

"Briony is a legend in the Australian tiny house community," one wrote.

Another added, "I love the way Briony designed her house to work really well for her life."

A third shared, "This has got to be one of the most inspirational stories about tiny house living."

