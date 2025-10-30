Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after renovating tiny cabin in woods: 'Incredible'

Tiny home living may not be for everyone, but it certainly is popular with plenty of folks, as evidenced by the number of video tours and photos shared online by those who have built or renovated one of these more affordable homes.

A Redditor who posted on the r/TinyHouses subreddit showed off their newly renovated tiny home by sharing a few before-and-after photos.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos, which show the stark difference between the home before and after renovations, echo the post's simple caption: "Finally finished!"

When asked in the comments how long the process took and what costs they accrued, the original poster explained, "This took us 2 years. All-in probably 20k in materials plus around 5k for the contractor."

Spending approximately $25,000 on materials and labor for a home is far more affordable than purchasing a typical house, which is just one of the main benefits of tiny home living.

In addition to the savings from building or renovating a tiny home, its smaller size also means it uses far fewer resources, such as electricity and water. This can significantly slash homeowners' utility bills and, by using fewer resources, produce less pollution, leading to a cleaner, cooler future that benefits everybody.

A tiny home's limited size means homeowners have less space, too, which may feel stifling to some. However, that minimal space often encourages homeowners to purchase only what they need, resulting in even more savings and less waste in landfills.

Tiny homes do require the homeowner to have land on which to build (unless the tiny home is on wheels), which means purchasing or renting a plot — an expense that might not fit into one's budget.

The benefits typically far outweigh the negatives, though, and tiny homes often spark plenty of admiration, as the house featured here did.

"Incredible! I'd totally live in it," exclaimed one Redditor.

Another person commented, "Well, the first shot is so packed with charm, I thought it was the final product.... but the ACTUAL finished product is just.... wow!"

