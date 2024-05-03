Frugal shopper elated after finding high-end cooking appliance on thrift store shelf: 'They work amazingly well'

Discoveries such as this exemplify the numerous advantages thrifting has over shopping for new, full-price goods.

Are you looking to score amazing deals on high-end kitchen appliances? Your local Goodwill might have a hidden gem just waiting to be found.

A Reddit user posted a picture of their own score, a highly coveted Breville Smart Oven that they purchased for just $40.

Along with the image of their prize, the user shared a picture of the same oven but brand-new listed for a whopping $349.95 on Amazon.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I got one at Goodwill that came in the box, too!" another lucky Reddit user commented.





Discoveries such as this exemplify the numerous advantages thrifting has over shopping for new, full-price goods. Beyond saving money on everyday needs and uncovering treasures such as classic kitchenware, designer purses, and electronics, secondhand shopping minimizes waste by keeping these items from ending up in landfills.

Thrifting also offers a compelling alternative to the fast-fashion trend. The industry's production model permits countless inexpensive but low-quality styles to flood the market from various brands, leading to excessive consumption and the rapid disposal of clothing after minimal use.

Between 8 to 60 billion articles of clothing are estimated to end up in landfills annually, as the The Guardian detailed. This staggering figure could be substantially decreased if people shopped at local thrift stores rather than supported fast-fashion retailers.

Luckily, thrift shopping has become more prevalent in recent years, reflecting a broader trend of individuals who embrace sustainable living practices.

Projections shared by thredUP indicate that the secondhand market will double by 2027 and reach a value of $350 billion. Furthermore, a report from Global Data shows that 75% of consumers have shopped for or are willing to buy secondhand clothing, with one in every three clothing items purchased in 2023 being secondhand.

That being said, posts such as this one under r/ThriftStoreHauls are bound to continue to impress followers of the thread and inspire shoppers who are eager to discover their own unique treasures.

Commenters on the original post affirmed the Breville Smart Oven's quality and congratulated the author on their find.

"I really enjoy mine. They work amazingly well," one user wrote.

"Nice, and so clean and shiny too," another said.

