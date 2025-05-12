Shopper ecstatic after learning true value of item purchased for $13 at Goodwill: 'I guess it flew under the radar'

"I was mostly shocked because I found it at Goodwill."

One lucky shopper found a nice purse while thrifting and asked the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit how to clean the lining. Little did they know that their purchase was worth a lot more than $12.99.

It turned out that the Brahmin bag they picked up wasn't a knockoff after all. Other Redditors identified it as a legit brand-name purse. Another colorway of the Asher satchel is on sale for $120 and sold for nearly $350 at full retail price.

The original poster was ecstatic.

"I was mostly shocked because I found it at Goodwill, and we all know how notorious they are for overcharging anything remotely expensive," they wrote. "I guess it flew under the radar when it got put out."

Thrifting is a great way to save money. Hauls like this one go to show that savvy shoppers can enjoy premium fashion without premium price tags. Other thrifters have found brands such as Coach and Fendi secondhand.

While discovering treasures is a thrill, buying used helps the environment too. Clothing and accessories do a real number on landfills. As material decomposes, it emits methane, a heat-trapping gas that exacerbates extreme weather events.

Then there are the microplastics shed by many clothes and bags that find their way into waterways and the animals that live in them. They eventually end up in the fish we catch and eat. Once in the human system, microplastics are thought to pose risks for the immune, endocrine, and reproductive systems.

Thrifting has benefits upstream too. Clothing manufacturing produces lots of local pollution. Buying used means avoiding buying new and all the environmental costs that come with it.

Reddit commenters were jazzed about this particular thrift store haul.

"I've seen it in retail shops and the colors are incredible. Great find, congrats!" said the top commenter.

"I know absolutely nothing about bags but I think the color and shine are cool as hell!" said another.

