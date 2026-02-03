Homeowner discovers unexpected method to solve major property issue: 'That's wonderful'

A homeowner struggling with an invasive species in their front yard discovered an easy and free method to remove them, thanks to some public servants.

In the r/invasivespecies subreddit, they shared that they had received two quotes to remove the Bradford pear trees along their sidewalk, but found the cost prohibitive for their budget (the cheapest was $1,300).

But one day, they came home to see the trees freshly pruned and found their city's public services department just around the corner.

The workers confirmed they could remove the trees for free, telling the original poster, "We hate these things. We can do it next week... and we'll grind the stump and fill it with dirt."

Bradford pear trees are among the most prevalent invasive species in the United States. They were popularized as an ornamental tree, but they've proved to have many drawbacks.

They have an infamous bad smell, break easily in high winds, spread rapidly, and negatively impact local birds' food sources. They're also difficult to remove, costing homeowners thousands of dollars.

Several states have instituted similar government-backed removal programs for Bradford pears, such as North Carolina, which had a program that offered residents a free replacement tree if they cut down a Bradford pear.

Native plants are a much better option for your yard or garden, thanks to their lower watering and maintenance needs. They need far less physical care than other species, such as pruning, and don't need the same kind of chemical-heavy interventions like fertilizer and pesticides, resulting in better soil, air, and water health overall.

Native plants also support pollinators, like birds, bees, and butterflies, by providing food and habitats that help them thrive.

Meanwhile, low-maintenance ground cover, such as clover and buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are other options for an environmentally friendly garden.

The OP encouraged everyone to reach out to their city services, and Redditors celebrated the financial and horticultural win in the comments.

"That's wonderful," one person wrote.

Another added, "Sweet deal! It sounds like the tree guys were almost as happy as you were."

Several people were ready to volunteer themselves, like the one who wrote, "I've wished for this forever. I'd love to even be part of something like that."

