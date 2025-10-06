  • Home Home

Homeowner shares video tour after converting double-decker bus into incredible tiny home: 'Absolutely love it'

by Misty Layne
"I would like to live there."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Tiny home living remains a popular choice, and as more people switch to alternative living arrangements, there is an increase in online video tours of tiny homes. 

TikTok user Tiny House (@tinyhouse_inspiration) shared a video showcasing someone's tiny home, which was created from a double-decker bus and named The Botanical Bus.

@tinyhouse_inspiration

Here we have a tiny house that is a converted double-decker bus very very cool idea and this one plays out better than most that I've seen. What do you think of this tiny house on wheels?

♬ Nature / Mountains / Earth / Magnificent Ambient(1265028) - Cheng Lee

The woman giving the tour showed off the home, featuring a beautiful wooden table in the dining/sitting area, with a gorgeous bathtub right off the bedroom, which even gave viewers a glimpse of a hot tub outside. 

Tiny House said of the home: "Here we have a tiny house that is a converted double-decker bus very very cool idea and this one plays out better than most that I've seen."

Other TikTok users were delighted with the beauty and simplicity of The Botanical Bus. 

"I would like to live there, it's Beautiful," one person commented. 

Another added: "Absolutely love it! Beautiful and everything you need."

The creativity allowed by tiny homes is one of their major selling points for many — you can design them any way you'd like if you're building your own. These homes are also significantly more affordable than traditional homes, which is another advantage.

Additionally, tiny homes aren't only cheaper to purchase or build, but they also require far less water and electricity than traditional homes due to their smaller size, which means tiny home owners typically see significantly reduced utility bills. This reduced usage of resources is a boon for the environment, as well, making owning a tiny home a step toward a cleaner and cooler future.

While some may not be on board with living in the limited square footage these homes offer, the limited space can be a bonus. Because homeowners only have a limited amount of space to utilize, it can encourage them to purchase only what they need, which saves money and reduces waste in landfills.

Tiny homes have their downsides, though, with a major one being that they often require you to buy or rent land to have your home on.

If you find yourself with the urge to create a tiny home of your own, however, you can look forward to comments like this one from a commenter who said of The Botanical Bus: "I love it wish it was mine."

