Homeowner shares video tour of stunning tiny home nestled in rainforest: 'Paradise'

"What a beautiful house, it has so much character and charisma."

For some, the tiny home lifestyle can be an exercise in minimalism, but for one man who was used to living on a boat, it was a luxury.

"I don't need excesses and I don't need these superyacht-style lifestyles to be happy," said the homeowner in a recent TikTok video. "Just a small space, the rainforest, the beach, that's enough to make me happy; it's all I really need."

The story was shared by Living Big in a Tiny House (@livingbiginatinyhouse), a channel dedicated to sharing the experiences of those who live in tiny homes around the world. This one was described as "A stunning tiny home in a subtropical paradise."

The owner had plenty of exposure to a more wealthy and opulent lifestyle. "I basically drive yachts for the rich and famous," he explains in the video.

But opulence isn't what he's after. "The one thing I'm always sort of craving for is a bit of alone time that I can just zone out and chill out."

In his beautiful tropical getaway, that's what he gets. The video shows a small, secluded getaway with a comfortable outdoor deck, tucked into a small cleared area in a rainforest. The lush vegetation and towering trees provide an enchanting view through the luxurious windows, and the beach is only a short walk away.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The home itself is designed to be independent, with holding tanks in the back and minimal power needs for its tiny footprint. A house like this is perfect for living off-grid or for minimizing your use of utilities, lowering your bills, and your impact on the environment.

Many commenters were enthusiastic about the beautiful home. "Wow, that is stunning mate. What a beautiful dwelling. Thanks for sharing," said one user.

"What a beautiful house, it has so much character and charisma. I love the stairs up and the fact you can see the tree stumps to the ride side — such great features. The open rainforest around it definitely makes it feel so much more open," said another commenter.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.