Homeowner concerned about keeping aggressive plant near their home at bay: 'Be cautious'

"Thanks so much for the advice."

Anyone who has planted ivy knows how unmanageable it can become. While it is a unique and complex plant, many homeowners find that it can be destructive, particularly because of its invasive nature.

A curious homeowner turned to the subreddit r/landscaping to find out whether growing Boston ivy on their cinder block wall would damage it. Commenters warned them about how invasive and dangerous the plant can be, and some recommended growing a different type of plant instead.

"Be cautious as some people get a rash similar to poison ivy from it," wrote one helpful user. They said that other than the safety hazard, the plant could be a great native species. Some suggested otherwise.

"Careful with Boston Ivy, depending on where you are at, it is an invasive plant," another commenter wrote, indicating that ivy and its many genera could be invasive.

Invasive plants are dangerous to natural ecosystems. They come into an inhabited area, use up resources, and disrupt the relationships between native plants, animals, and their environments. Vines, in particular, can damage property, as they can weigh down walls as they grow and seep into the crevices, causing ruptures.

Environmentalists recommend exercising caution when introducing new plants to your garden. Research is always a good idea, and if you're still unsure, gardening communities and guides can help.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

This homeowner's post is an example of what to do when you're uncertain about a plant. Many supportive users explained that, depending on the zone the original poster is in, they could determine whether Boston ivy is safe to grow.

"Use virginia creeper instead. i'm assuming you're in north america, where boston ivy is invasive, despite its common name (it's actually native to east asia). virginia creeper is a beautiful native plant, has beautiful red color in the fall, provides berries for birds, attaches to walls with suckers that don't damage it, and is the host plant for several moth species!" one user explained.

Avoiding invasive plants is always the healthier solution — not just for your garden but also for your bank account, as it can reduce the need for weed killer, upkeep, and general landscaping tools.

"Thanks so much for the advice," the OP told the community.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





