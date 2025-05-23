Crafter transforms old board game into clever home decor with unexpected twist: 'This is a fantastic idea'

A Reddit user has received a lot of praise for the creative way they transformed board game packaging.

Posting on r/upcycling, the Redditor shared before-and-after photos of a picture frame they had made from a board game cardboard token sheet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The cardboard token sheet had been upcycled with a pretty pattern and now housed a number of photos of a variety of pets.

As the original poster showed, getting creative and recycling household waste can turn trash into treasure. Being creative not only saves people money but also provides them with unique household decor on a budget. Additionally, reusing household waste goes a long way toward reducing the amount of trash we produce and send to landfills.

The average American produces around 4.9 pounds of trash every day, per Environment America, and over 28% of U.S. garbage is packaging. This quickly adds up and leads to overflowing landfills, which are dangerous for our health and the environment.

Reusing or recycling items is the best way to keep trash out of landfills. Recycling items means valuable resources are reused instead of being left to rot. This reduces the need to extract more resources and helps conserve energy and water, which decreases pollution and protects the environment.

Some organizations even offer incentives for your waste, including store credit and rewards. For example, Costco and Best Buy will recycle your old electronics for free, and some can even be traded for store credit. Companies such as Trashie will reward you for sending in your old clothes.

The OP's creative idea earned them a lot of praise from other Redditors.

One user wrote: "So good. A conglomeration of cute pets and something not put in the trash, all in one!"

"This is a fantastic idea," added another.

