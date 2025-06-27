Driver stunned after returning to alarming scene in parking garage: 'My building also has gates'

Electric vehicle vandalism is costing drivers hundreds of dollars and unnecessary stress as they worry about safety and security.

For example, one BMW EV driver shared a post to the r/BMWI4 subreddit about having their charger and Level 2 plug stolen.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My BMW flexible fast charger and Level 2 plug were stolen last night out of my garage in my condo building," the original poster wrote. "It was locked in the power socket and the cable was locked to my car. My building also has gates, but people can sneak in anyway."

The driver inquired at a dealership about getting a replacement charger and was quoted $750. They wanted to know if it's possible to use a non-BMW charger for their 2025 BMW i4 eDrive40 instead in order to save money.

This situation is unfortunate but also not uncommon among EV owners lately.

Many EV owners have shared their photos and frustrations online after vandals destroyed EV charging stations, cut cables, and even set EVs on fire.

These senseless and destructive actions slow the widespread adoption of EV ownership and may discourage drivers from buying an EV. Baseless myths and misinformation about electric vehicles often drive the anti-EV community.

Legitimate concerns about the pollution created during EV battery mining and manufacturing exist. However, innovators have been improving EV battery and charging technology to make EVs more eco-friendly than ever before.

The truth is that owning an EV is one of the best ways to save money on gas and maintenance while contributing less pollution to our planet. EVs are becoming more affordable and accessible with greater brand competition, technology improvements, and a growing used EV market that lowers barriers to driving clean energy.

As an EV owner, you can save even more by charging your vehicle at home with solar panels and using EnergySage's solar quote comparison tool to find the best installation deals.

Fellow Reddit users sympathized with the OP's post about the stolen charger and plug, sharing their feedback and advice in the comment section.

"You can use any J1772 EVSE with your i4," one Redditor shared. "Make sure it's from a good brand and safety certified."

"I have an emporia charger, cost me about $400 and includes a 14-50 plug to use in a 14-50 receptacle," someone else wrote.

