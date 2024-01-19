Gardener discovers innovative company that takes the guesswork out of gardening: ‘It’s a win for us all’

A Redditor enlightened others in the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening when they shared a website that takes the guesswork out of gardening.

The Redditor posted a pic from the company’s website with the header “Biodegradable Garden Templates!”

Photo Credit: Reddit

The caption read: “I was at a holiday craft show with a friend over the weekend, and we found a company called Ecoplantia. Their Pre-Planned Gardens not only come with plans and plants, they include a life-sized biodegradable template that shows what to plant and where to plant it. They had a demo area, and it was effortless.”

They added in the comments section: “These cut out the time needed for researching, measuring, getting up to check if it looks right. I think it has a place. Hey, if it encourages more homeowners to plant native, it’s a win for us all.”

According to the Ecoplantia website, as the template decomposes, it improves the health of the soil by increasing the amount of organic matter and nitrogen in it. Templates also feature recommended native plants.

The concept of investing in native plants has become more and more popular in recent years, as rewilding benefits both the homeowner and surrounding ecosystem.

Because these plants have evolved to thrive in their specific regions — and conditions based on temperature, rainfall, and soil composition, among others — they need significantly less maintenance, watering, and fertilizers, which saves money in the process.

Native plants also create a supportive wildlife habitat right there in your yard. They attract pollinators such as bees and birds, and they provide shelter for small animals.

One commenter saw the value in the company’s mission, posting: “While this might not work for the expert native gardener, I agree that this is actually really cool for newbies to make it really easy to pick out and space your plants. Thanks for sharing.”

And while rewilding projects don’t have to be a huge undertaking, with clover one simple, affordable option, the concept of easy-to-understand spacing was a popular one with other Redditors.

Another person commented: “I think this is cool. I’m not a newbie, but I occasionally lose track of how big plants get and plant too close together. I think it’s neat to be able to visualize the space like this.”

The original Redditor agreed, responding, “I’m with you on that! Even when I’m finished planting I still question myself if it’s right.”

