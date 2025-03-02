Driver baffled by 'ridiculous' situation on city street: 'That's a classic example of irony right there'

Commuting by bike can be a great way to exercise, but it can also be nerve-wracking depending on the space your city gives you. One driver on Reddit was mystified when a sign supposed to be helping cyclists was actually putting them in danger.

The driver posted an image in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit of a sign in the bike lane that read: "Give cyclists space."

It blocks almost the entire bike lane, and a car appears to be parked in the lane further ahead.

Riding a bike instead of driving for 10 days a month can save you $150 or more annually.

According to Forbes, you can save about $48 a week commuting to work by bike and $2,500 annually.

It can also provide mental health benefits, including giving you more energy, less stress at work, and a boost in work satisfaction.

Cycling UK also noted that biking to work can help you get fit and lose weight. You could burn "400-750 calories per hour."

If you choose to commute to work by bike, you'll also be reducing the polluting gases that are being released into the air.

According to Cycleplan, in the "UK alone, more than half (55%) of transport emissions come from cars, which has a hugely negative impact on our air quality."

In addition to air pollution, cycling also reduces noise pollution. Noise pollution from cars can affect human and wildlife well-being. Car noise can be stressful to animals, causing them to retreat, but with less car noise, they will stick around, and you can benefit from seeing wildlife around.

The National Association of City Transportation Officials noted that various studies show that bike ridership increases by 21% to 171% when protected bike lanes are available.

Many Redditors shared their dismay about the sign's placement.

"That's a classic example of irony right there," one user said.

Another commented: "That is ridiculous, just insane ridiculousness."

