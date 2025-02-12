Los Angelenos offer warning to transplants: 'The [farther] inland you go the harder it gets'

"I see lots of comments saying it is doable but they are not giving enough context."

Los Angeles residents gave a new transplant some words of warning about trying to live in the city car-free in a Reddit post.

A user posted in the r/LosAngeles subreddit looking for advice on trying to live and move in the city without a car.

"I'm moving to LA and am considering just biking everywhere since I'm renting right next to the expo line," they said. "Curious to hear the thoughts of those who have done the same. Did you still find ways to enjoy the big city without a vehicle?"

Los Angeles is a fascinating city for people looking to get around. It has faced quite a bit of criticism for how inaccessible it can be for pedestrians, but it has a solid, if seldom-used, public transit system.

Going carless is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint if you live in an area where you can do so. It can also save you money; according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Californians spend an average of $200 per month on gas for their cars.

Redditors said it could be done but cautioned that it could be tough and might require sacrifice.

"I see lots of comments saying it is doable but they are not giving enough context," one said, "WHERE you want to live in LA will make a huge impact on how doable it is. If you are on the west side near Santa Monica and Venice, no problem. The [farther] inland you go the harder it gets."

Another noted that their friend does this but cautioned that not all of Los Angeles is accessible via the Metro or bus, meaning they might have trouble getting to social gatherings unless friends give them a ride.

One commenter said a drive that takes 15 minutes by car might take 90 minutes by bus, so time management becomes important.

"Lived here for 2.5 years without a car," joked another. "I saved a ton of money bc I couldn't go anywhere!"

