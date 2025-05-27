Gardener issues PSA about dangerous trend taking over nearly every big-box store: 'It's easy to fall into these … traps'

"What are they dyeing that mulch with?"

A gardener has taken to Instagram to warn others about the sketchy practices of big-box stores that sell plants and other gardening supplies.

However, the creator also gave some advice on what gardening products she is willing to purchase from big-box stores.

"These companies are literally relying on the fact that people don't know anything about plants," explained Rachel Reynolds (@rrdreamscapes) of Rachel Reynolds Dreamscapes in a video.

Reynolds starts off by highlighting that big-box stores' sole point of focus is making money. Therefore, they are willing to cut corners and engage in other shady behavior.

What are some examples of how far big-box stores are willing to go to make a buck?

"Anything from selling you a spray painted succulent to selling plants that are literally invasive," warns Reynolds.

While Reynolds frowned on those deceptive practices, she did sympathize with customers looking to save some cash.

"It's easy to fall into these big-box store traps because they are often a lot cheaper than your local nursery," Reynolds acknowledged.

While gardeners certainly need to be on the lookout for these traps, Reynolds did recommend certain products that she said she would purchase from a big-box store.

Making her list were items like "certain soils and compost" as well as mulch, as long as the mulch is not dyed.

"Avoid bags with a 'color guarantee,'" Reynolds wrote.

Commenters expressed their agreement with Reynolds and their appreciation for the useful info.

"Correct," agreed one Instagrammer.

"What are they dyeing that mulch with?" asked another commenter.

"No idea but it's gross and it gets all over you when you spread it," responded Reynolds.

Reynolds' video is a helpful reminder that, especially when it comes to living things like plants, the lowest price does not always mean the best value.

Home gardening can have many benefits, from saving money to encouraging a healthier diet to helping the environment. Native lawns, for example, can reduce landscaping costs by conserving water in a win-win for your pocketbook and the ecosystem.

Similarly, growing your own food at home can lower your grocery bill while also encouraging you and your family to eat more fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs. It also helps reduce the environmental impact of industrial agriculture and food transport.

