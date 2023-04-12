This one big gadget swap might be the easiest way to take care of your lawn — here’s what to know

Are you looking for a way to make lawn care easier? People across America are finding electric lawnmowers to be excellent upgrades for their yard care routines. They’re easier to maneuver than traditional mowers, way quieter, and also don’t spew out gas that can worsen asthma.

The amount of this nasty gas created by traditional mowers is enormous, too. The EPA has estimated that roughly 800 million gallons of harmful planet-warming pollution are created by lawn care tools in the U.S. alone.

But with so many different types of electric mowers on the market, it can be hard to know which one is the best electric lawn mower for your needs.

Which electric mower is best?

Obviously, there’s no single best electric mower because there are several things you’ll need to consider. The size of your lawn, the terrain, and the type of grass you have will all affect which mower is best for you.

For smaller lawns, a cordless electric mower is a great option. They are lightweight and easy to maneuver, and since they don’t require a cord, you don’t have to worry about tripping over them.

One high-quality electric push mower is the Ryobi 20-inch 40V model. If your lawn is less than a quarter of an acre in size, this chic mower is a wonderful choice.

For larger lawns, a more powerful option that can handle larger areas with ease would be preferable. Riding mowers are definitely more expensive, but if you’re looking for a clean, powerful lawn care investment, a riding mower could be an excellent option.

Ryobi has several luxurious riding mowers for people that need to cut some serious grass. The 30-inch 50 AH model can mow about an acre per charge, allowing you to quickly style your lawn with ease.

Ryobi isn’t the only brand that has clout in the electric mower game, however. Earthwise has a relatively inexpensive electric mower that’s highly rated for its maneuverability and ease of use. Black + Decker has an even cheaper model — starting at just $132 — that’s perfect for small lawns.

One reviewer explained that this affordable mower is great for homeowners with small lawns:

“We are older and need a lightweight, easy-to-use mower. This fits the bill perfectly. It is super easy to use and does a great job!”

So while the answer to the question “Which electric mower is best?” will depend on your needs, there are luckily plenty of options available.

