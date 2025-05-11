Landscaper shares honest review after ditching gas for electric chain saw during heavy-duty job: 'It's a beast'

"It's my only tool that has made me consider getting one of the big batteries."

Thoroughly impressed with the performance of their electric-powered chainsaw, one landscaper shared their day's work on the chainsaw brand's subreddit, r/EgoPowerPlus.

"Very impressed by the performance of this saw!" the original poster described. They attached a couple of photos of a few fallen logs on the property, cut into smaller round logs of all sizes.

The electric chainsaw in question is the 18-inch chain saw by Ego Power+. According to the brand's product page, the chain saw "delivers the power and performance of a 45cc gas chainsaw without the noise, fuss, or fumes."

As the OP has put to the test, this chain saw can split even thicker logs, though it may require more time and effort. With a full 5.0 ampere-hour battery charge, this electric chain saw can deliver up to 300 cuts on a 4-by-4-inch board, the brand touts.

"I just took down 2 trees at my mother in laws over the weekend with my 16", the thing chewed right through them. I went through a 2.5ah battery and half of a 5ah," one commenter testified.

Gas-powered tools and machines are often associated with greater power because of the fuel source. However, as many have found, electric-powered tools still offer a comparable performance without having to burn dirty fuel, which releases planet-warming gases and harmful fumes to human health.

Electric tools also save homeowners money on gas needed to power these tools. The more powerful the gas chain saw, the more gas the tool requires and the bigger the gas tank. Bigger gas tanks also mean a heavier tool, which can be tiring to use.

Electric-powered yard tools can still achieve the same level of productivity without the harmful gases and noise — better for both your health and the planet's.

One homeowner raved about their battery-powered angle grinder, which has plenty of torque for grinding and cutting. Another contractor discovered a brilliant hack for electric tools, using a direct current from his solar panels to his electric power tools, ultimately improving the charge time.

"Yeap, absolutely love my 16" chainsaw! When I put a new blade on, it's unstoppable!" one commenter wrote.

"This was the tool that convinced me to ditch all of my gas OPE tools," another user shared.

"It is a beast. It's my only tool that has made me consider getting one of the big batteries like a 10ah or 12ah," one commenter wrote.

