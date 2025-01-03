Homeowner shares honest review after putting electric tool to the test: 'You will never be missing it'

For those wondering about the ability of a battery-powered device compared to a plug-in or gas-powered one, fear not.

Electric tools are all the rage, with their ease of use and nifty components providing users with all sorts of reasons to brag about their purchases.

In that vein, YoloReviews (@YoloReviews) on YouTube detailed a Ryobi ONE+ 4.5-inch angle grinder, which operates on the company's standard 18-volt battery.

"This thing is awesome," the creator said.

They noted it has a movable handle, an adjustable blade guard, and a handy locking mechanism by the trigger to prevent it from being turned on accidentally.

The creator's favorite feature was a partially hidden wrench for changing the tool's wheels, or discs.

"I always feel like I never have this when I'm working with a grinder," they said. "But Ryobi made it super convenient that you can put this right here in the handle, and you will never be missing it or losing it."

"It has a ton of torque," the creator continued. "This thing is very powerful. I am actually super impressed by how powerful this is. Definitely going to be able to do a ton of grinding or cutting with this."

That's great for customers' wallets, as well as the planet. Gas-powered tools require maintenance, and it costs a hefty chunk of change every time they are used. Electricity is much cheaper, and Ryobi's ONE+ line features 300 machines with interchangeable batteries.

If you're looking to upgrade your equipment in other areas, think about an electric lawn mower, weed whacker, or leaf blower. In addition to saving money, you can keep air and noise pollution out of the environment, protecting human health, wildlife, and the planet, which is rapidly overheating because of our reliance on dirty energy and the toxic warming gases it produces.

