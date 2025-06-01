Home chef shares surprising reaction after switching from gas to high-tech stove: 'Absolutely love it'

Most people agreed that induction is the way to go.

A home cook has reached out for advice on the benefits of upgrading their traditional cooktop for a new, high-tech induction stove.

"I could do either induction or gas as a replacement and leaning towards induction," the home cook wrote in a post on Reddit before citing environmental reasons and child safety as the reasons they were leaning toward the high-tech stove.

The home cook went on to explain they'd never really used induction before, so they were looking for recommendations.

There was a general consensus among commenters that induction is the way to go. "Great control, easy to clean, kitchen stays much cooler," one commenter wrote about their experience using induction. While another added, "I have induction and absolutely love it. We don't use gas for environmental reasons, and the fact that you need much better ventilation when you have a gas stove."

Induction cooking offers a range of benefits, including cleaner and more efficient cooking while also being more environmentally friendly. Upgrading to an induction cooktop leads to quicker cooking times while also reducing the amount of energy used, leading to lower energy bills and increased savings over time.

Induction cooktops are also much safer, as they work by using electromagnetic energy to directly heat cookware, which means they don't heat up like traditional electric stoves, and there are no flames. Additionally, they run on electricity, so they are much better for your health than gas stove tops that have been found to release toxic fumes into people's homes.

There are lots of options for upgrading to an induction cooktop, from installing a new stove to purchasing a portable, single hob that is extremely affordable. There might also be federal incentives available for helping people to make the switch, which can help save even more money while contributing to reduced energy use, which is better for the planet.

