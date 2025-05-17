  • Home Home

Want to transform your kitchen without hiring an electrician? A no-install stovetop might be the answer

"It replicates the same responsiveness of gas … plus it has a load of other benefits."

by Geri Mileva
"It replicates the same responsiveness of gas … plus it has a load of other benefits."

Photo Credit: iStock

Cooking at home just got cleaner, safer, and easier — and it doesn't require a remodel. 

Thanks to new rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act, switching to an induction stove is now more affordable than ever. 

Qualified households can receive up to $840 toward an induction range. It's a meaningful upgrade for both health-conscious and budget-minded families.

Unlike gas stoves, which emit pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, induction stoves heat cookware directly using magnetic fields. There's no flame, no fumes, and far less indoor pollution. 

That's especially important for families with children. Gas stove emissions have been linked to elevated risks of respiratory issues, making this a small change with a serious impact.

Induction cooking isn't just safer; it's also faster, more efficient, and potentially easier on your monthly bills. Households taking steps to electrify their homes, from cooktops to larger upgrades like heat pumps, are finding long-term value in switching away from dirty-fuel-powered appliances.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

For renters or those not ready to install a full range, plug-in burners offer a no-install alternative. Starting at around $50, they make it easier to leave gas behind. Many households also have questions about induction-compatible pots and pans, which are more accessible than most people think, and you can test your existing cookware with a magnet for compatibility.

For an estimate of your potential rebate, tools like Rewiring America's calculator, outlined in this IRA incentive breakdown, can help. But the timing matters. Proposals to eliminate IRA subsidies have already been floated, and while major changes would require congressional action, the opportunity could fade fast.

As demand grows, innovations like battery-supported induction stoves are opening the door for wider use even further. And for those weighing their options, the latest lineup of high-speed electric cooktops shows just how far induction technology has come.

"Induction replicates the same responsiveness of gas … plus it has a load of other benefits," a Redditor said.

What factor would make you most likely to get an induction stove?

Energy savings 💰

Faster cook time ⏱️

Cleaner air when cooking 😷

Government incentives 🇺🇸

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One user summed it up simply: induction is "by far the easiest stovetop you will ever clean." 

For many households, that ease is just the beginning.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x