Next-gen kitchen appliance earns outstanding praise after home cook questions benefits: 'Much safer and so easy to clean'

Induction stoves are being heralded as the next generation in home cooking appliances, with benefits including cooking speed, safety, and cleaner air.

Not everyone is already in the know, however. One Redditor posted to r/energy to get real-world opinions on whether induction is better than gas.

"Anyone have experience switching to induction?" the original poster asked. "It also looks like there's a big industry push towards induction as more efficient and environmentally friendly. Is that true?"

Fortunately, plenty of users who had switched to induction were able to provide the answers the OP was looking for.

"Dropped gas for induction a year ago," a commenter said. "It's superior in most types of cooking and the indoor air quality issues are gone. It's fast and easy and the control is amazing."

Indeed, one of the primary benefits of switching to induction cooking is eliminating indoor pollution. Gas stoves can emit dangerous chemicals such as benzene and nitrogen dioxide into the air, even when they're not in use.

Induction transfers heat directly to compatible cookware through the use of electromagnetic fields instead of open flames, so the cooktops remain safe to the touch aside from any residual heat in the pots and pans.

This also means that up to 90% of the heat is transferred to the cookware instead of heating up the kitchen, which can help reduce cooling costs during hotter months.

FROM OUR PARTNER Got a ductless mini split? Swap your outdated remote for a smart controller to elevate your cooling experience Klima is a smart thermostat and controller that's very different to a traditional Nest or Ecobee. It’s designed specifically for ductless heating and cooling — like room A/Cs, window A/C units, and mini split heat pumps — regardless of brand or age. Klima helps you save on energy bills and make your life easier by automatically regulating your home’s temperature to exactly how you like it. You can even control your A/C from your phone and monitor usage no matter where you are. Learn more

Another commenter jumped in, saying: "Induction stoves are great. Instant temperature control like gas, but much safer and sooo easy to clean."

It's true that induction cooktops have finer temperature controls, and, according to Consumer Reports, they can boil water 20% to 40% faster than traditional gas stoves.

Although induction stove prices can be higher than gas stove prices, federal tax incentives can reduce the appliance cost by up to $840. It would be wise to claim that credit sooner rather than later, however, as the current administration has signaled a desire to end green tech subsidies.

Those who rent or are on a tight budget can consider portable induction cooktops, which are priced as low as $50.

Safety features were also high on the list for this innovative appliance, as several other commenters acknowledged.

"They can turn a burner off if there is no pot detected," one shared. "Very handy if you cook something and forget to turn off the burner."

Another added: "You won't set anything accidentally on fire. We've had a Wolf induction cooktop for over a year now and would NEVER go back to gas."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.