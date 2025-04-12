Amateur chefs share honest reviews after switching to next-gen kitchen appliances: 'I would never go back'

Choosing which appliance to purchase for a home can be a big decision. Homeowners must consider factors like cost, energy efficiency, and how well it works.

On the r/Cooking subreddit, a Reddit user sought advice for switching from a gas to an induction stove.

The poster wanted to make the switch to a stovetop that's easier to clean and more environmentally friendly.

Many commenters had a lot of nice things to say about induction cooking.

One commenter said that while gas was nice for certain things, they "don't miss it for a second" and that "induction is the way to go."

Another wrote: "I would never go back to gas or coil electric/electric cooktops."

Many of the negative comments said that cooking with an electric stovetop was not as good as cooking with gas. But the issue is that the original poster was looking for an induction cooktop — not electric.

So, what is induction anyway? As one responder noted, many people do not understand the difference between induction and electric cooktops. An induction cooktop uses magnetic fields to heat the cookware directly, providing more efficient and precise cooking. Electric cooktops use electricity to heat the cooking surface, which then heats the pot or pan.

Induction stovetops can heat much quicker and more efficiently than gas since gas dissipates heat into the surrounding air. For example, induction stoves can boil water 50% quicker, and the induction heating process cooks food more evenly.

An induction stove may also save you money. According to Consumer Reports, an induction stove is up to three times more energy-efficient than a gas stove.

Induction stoves also have added safety. For one, the cooktop will not burn you or a child if they touch it.

Additionally, gas ovens can release pollutants into the air of your home. A study from Stanford University found that gas stoves leak methane into the home even when they are not turned on. These emissions can be harmful to your health, typically exacerbating respiratory issues.

For both your home and the planet, induction is the winner. As one comment summarized, "It's fast, responsive, and super easy to clean."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.